Safety over profit, Air Peace replies NCAA over flight delays

Air Peace

By Nnasom David

Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has responded to a reported statement by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) urging the airline to improve its domestic flight operations amid claims of chronic delays and cancellations.

In a press release issued by the airline’s management, Air Peace expressed appreciation for the NCAA’s role in maintaining aviation safety and regulatory oversight, but emphasised the need to correct perceived misrepresentations regarding its operational capacity and safety practices.

“While we hold the NCAA in the highest regard… we believe it is essential to set the record straight,” the statement read.

The airline reiterated that safety remains its topmost priority, explaining that delays and cancellations are often due to safety concerns rather than operational deficiencies.

“If weather conditions, technical parameters, or operational standards fall short of what is safe, we will not operate that flight,” Air Peace stated.

The airline also responded to an alleged recommendation from the NCAA suggesting it reduce its operational scale to match available aircraft.

Air Peace refuted any claims of fleet shortages, noting that it currently possesses more aircraft than are deployed daily.

“Any delays or cancellations we’ve experienced have absolutely nothing to do with fleet shortage,” the airline clarified.

To highlight the unpredictable nature of flight disruptions, Air Peace cited an incident earlier today involving a bird strike during landing in Enugu, which resulted in engine damage and the immediate grounding of the aircraft.

The airline noted that the affected plane had been scheduled to service several routes, causing unavoidable ripple effects on operations.

“It is not our policy to delay or cancel flights without due cause,” the statement continued, adding that the airline often bears significant financial losses when flights are disrupted. “We will never sacrifice safety for convenience, comfort, speed, or profit.”

Air Peace reaffirmed its dedication to serving passengers with dignity, professionalism, and a steadfast commitment to global aviation safety standards.