Resign or face recall – Odeyemi tells Oke after leaving PDP

PDP flags

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mr. Wole Oke, has been challenged to resign his current mandate and re-contest on another party platform to test his popularity.

The challenge was thrown at the lawmaker by the ex-Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Diran Odeyemi, while reacting to the claim by the Federal parliamentarian that the party would lose the election in the federal constituency after his exit.

Oke, had during a radio programme in Osogbo after he announced his exit from the PDP, declared that the party would lose in the two local government areas of Oriade and Obokun, despite having many political appointees.

Odeyemi, in a statement obtained in Osogbo on Sunday, not only dismissed Oke’s assertion regarding PDP’s chances in elections after his exit, he also said the lawmaker should not bother to wait for the next election circle to prove his worth, urging him to immediately resign and re-contest for the same post on the platform of another party.

According to him, if Oke fails to take up the challenge, then our people in the constituency will any moment, commence the process to recall Oke.

“We saw what Wole Oke said about the chances of PDP in Oriade/Obokun after his exit. It is pathetic that someone who has benefited from the PDP in the last 20 years could say that.

“It was even reported that Wole Oke boasted that all Ademola Adeleke political appointees in the two local governments are not earning N10million in a month, thus they can not come up with the required resources to prosecute the election.

“We thank him. But on behalf of the PDP leaders of thought, I want to challenge him to resign his current mandate, which ends in 202,7 today and ask INEC to conduct a fresh election in our Federal Constituency. He should use that opportunity to test his popularity by seeking reelection on the platform of another political party.

“If Wole Oke fails to take up this challenge, I am telling the whole world that the voters in Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency will immediately commence his recall process. Someone unwilling to go into free and fair primaries was boasting of being so large politically. The coming months will reveal his true worth to his new friends.

“As for us in PDP, especially in Oriade/Obokun, we have not lost any valuable leader. Rather, we gain more by offloading political liability, dragging us back. Oke has been a mole all along in PDP by financing APC, revealing our plans to the opposition camps. We remain strong and committed to returning the State Governor, Senator Ademola Adelek,e to office next year by the grace of God,” Odeyemi said.