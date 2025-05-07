Reps seek free screening, subsidized cancer treatment for Nigerians

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to provide free screening and subsidized treatment for Nigerians suffering from all stages of cancer.

The resolution followed the consideration and adoption of a motion during Wednesday’s plenary, sponsored by Mr. Aderemi Oseni, who represents Ibarapa Central/Ido Federal Constituency, Oyo State.

While presenting the motion, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker described cancer as a major public health challenge in Nigeria, with many patients unable to afford treatment due to the high costs.

He said, “The scourge of cancer is fast spreading amongst Nigerians, with reports revealing that in 2020, about 125,000 people were diagnosed. The most common types are breast, prostate, and cervical cancer.”

Oseni expressed concern over the prohibitive costs of cancer treatment, which can range from tens of millions of naira to hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, depending on the type and stage of cancer, treatment methods, location, and individual health history.

“The House is also concerned that cancer patients in Nigeria face financial hardships due to the complex and expensive supply chain for cancer drugs and the limited availability of radiation therapy machines. This scarcity has left many with the belief that cancer is either an illness only the wealthy can survive or a death sentence,” he added.

Oseni further noted that the rising burden of cancer is straining available funding for cancer control services. He advocated for public financing as the most appropriate, sustainable, and equitable solution to alleviate the suffering of cancer patients.

In its resolution, presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, the House mandated its Committee on Healthcare Services to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, alongside other relevant agencies, to establish a mechanism for the Federal Government to provide subsidies for cancer treatment and related drugs.

The House also called for the establishment of more cancer treatment centers and the procurement of additional radiotherapy machines. Additionally, it advocated for free and early screening for cancer patients to improve early detection and treatment outcomes.