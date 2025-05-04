Repositioning Nigeria’s Social Safety Net: Faleye’s bold vision for NSITF

By Alexandria Mede

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Barrister Seun Faleye as the Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) on July 13, 2024, expectations were high. Today, less than a year into his tenure, many are beginning to see why.

Faleye didn’t walk into the role unprepared. With elite legal credentials from Harvard Law School, the University of Law in London, and the University of Liverpool, and more than 20 years of executive experience in the financial sector, he brought with him a deep well of knowledge—and a clear plan.

“Repositioning and restructuring the NSITF is not just a mandate; it’s a necessity,” Faleye stated during his inaugural address. That statement has since become the backbone of a fast-paced reform agenda that is reshaping Nigeria’s social insurance landscape.

Empowering people from within

At the heart of Faleye’s reforms is a focus on the human element: the Fund’s own workforce. Believing that a motivated team is essential to achieving the organization’s goals, he launched initiatives to enhance staff welfare, while instituting robust training and retraining programs.

“We cannot serve Nigerian workers effectively if we don’t first build a high-performing, inspired team within,” he remarked in a recent stakeholder meeting.

Recognizing that collaboration is crucial, Faleye has also prioritized stakeholder engagement. Under his leadership, the Fund has hosted forums that bring together representatives from employers, labor unions, and government agencies to foster transparency and shared understanding.

These engagements are yielding tangible results. In a striking example of this synergy, some legislators are now facilitating NSITF-led outreach programs in their constituencies—proof that the Fund is no longer operating in isolation but as a vital part of the social fabric.

In a bold move to bring NSITF operations into the 21st century, Faleye has accelerated the digitization and modernization of the Fund’s systems. These efforts aim to increase efficiency, accessibility, and responsiveness, ensuring that the organization is better aligned with global best practices.

“Our services must be fast, transparent, and accessible to all,” Faleye said, noting that modernization is not a luxury—it’s an obligation.

Expanding safety net

Perhaps one of the most ambitious elements of Faleye’s agenda is the expansion of the Employee Compensation Scheme. With the informal sector making up about 85% of Nigeria’s active workforce, the MD has made it a priority to extend coverage to workers who have long been excluded.

That effort has already seen success. Under Faleye’s leadership, the Nigerian Police Force has now been enrolled in the scheme—a landmark move in public sector inclusion.

Faleye has also turned his attention to what matters most to workers in distress: timely compensation. By streamlining claims processes, the NSITF recorded a record 22,350 settlements in 2024 alone. This is more than just a statistic—it represents lives supported and families protected.

Safety a cornerstone

Workplace safety has taken center stage in the new NSITF agenda. Through partnerships with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), and others, the Fund has launched public awareness campaigns and training programs on occupational safety.

Additionally, workplace risk assessments have been conducted in several companies, a move the MD believes should become standard across industries.

Promising new chapter

Since assuming office, Seun Faleye has steered the NSITF through what many insiders describe as a “transformational shift.”

His leadership has not only elevated the institution’s performance but also contributed to broader national economic improvements.

In the words of one stakeholder, “The NSITF is no longer just a government agency. It is becoming a guardian of the Nigerian worker.”

As 2025 progresses, all eyes will remain on Barrister Faleye and the ongoing transformation of the NSITF—one reform at a time.

Mede is Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs Department, NSITF.