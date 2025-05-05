Protesting workers over poor salary disrupt activities at WRPC

By Jimitota Onoyume

Activities were disrupted yesterday at the Warri Refining and Petrochemical company, WRPC, by protesting workers demanding a salary increment.

The workers under the aegis of the Support Staff of WRPC stopped some contractors handling projects in the refinery from going into the yard , insisting that the new management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPCL, redress their plight.

They said they wrote several letters to the previous management of the NNPCL led by Mele Kyari before he left, adding that they only got alleged empty promises.

Some of them who spoke to newsmen said their salaries were as low as thirty thousand naira. ” Our salary is too poor, thirty-four thousand five hundred naira. It can’t feed a child in a week. We are tired. For years,we have been suffering, and we have spoken to the management about nothing. Since 2013, we have been on this salary. We can’t pay rent, children’s school fees. I come to work at 5 am daily to clean the offices “, a lady lamented.

Some of the placards they carried read ” Enough of promises and fail”, ” our salary can no longer take us home “, ” NNPCL- WRPC management una wicked ” “, We play major role in the ongoing quick fix, fix our lives too”.

Vanguard gathered that the protesting workers only allowed workers on essential duties and management staff into the premises.

” We only allowed some management staff into the premises. Contractors were not allowed into the yard. Some contractors have dispatched their workers. The flare is on, gas turbine is on, we allowed workers in that unit to go in also “, one of the protesters told the Vanguard.