Protest: Investors raise alarm over activities of illegal farmers in Ondo forest reserve

— Deny Land Grabbing Allegations, Accuse Government Agency of Fueling Crisis

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Investors in the Oluwa Forest Reserve, Ondo State, have raised the alarm over the activities of illegal farmers, warning that the unrest is discouraging potential investments in the state’s agricultural sector.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Vice President of SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, David Olijogun, denied claims made by protesting farmers that his firm was involved in land grabbing or forceful eviction. He stressed that such accusations were unfounded and politically motivated.

Olijogun explained that the land was legally allocated to the company by the Ondo State government and backed by a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) issued in 2021. He said the ongoing tension had begun to drive away investors interested in partnering with the state on oil palm cultivation, a project encouraged by the Federal Government.

“These people are illegal occupants,” he said. “It is inconceivable that the government would issue us a C-of-O and also issue conflicting documents to others who are not lawfully occupying the land.”

He revealed that the former CEO of the company, Ayo Sotinrin, who was recently appointed Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, resigned from SAO Agro-Allied Services on April 7, 2025. Olijogun dismissed claims that Sotinrin was using his new position to influence land disputes, stating the conflict predates his appointment.

Chief Operating Officer of the firm, Uthama SeelanKandasamy, emphasized that SAO Agro-Allied Services is an international organization with a solid track record and not involved in any form of land grabbing.

Also speaking, Chief Henry Oladunjoye, Executive Secretary of the Red Gold Forum, accused the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) of complicity in the crisis, alleging the agency was collecting levies from both recognized investors and illegal occupants.

Oladunjoye explained that under a Federal Government initiative to boost palm oil production, Ondo State allocated 100,000 hectares of idle forest reserve land for agricultural use. SAO Agro-Allied Services received 10,000 hectares and has since planted 130,000 oil palm trees, with another 123,000 still in nursery.

According to him, the company pays N40 million annually in taxes to the state and has already invested over N15 billion in the project. He warned that if the palm seedlings in the nursery are not planted soon, the firm could lose N6 billion.

Oladunjoye added that the company has created over 1,000 jobs and pays more than N30 million monthly in salaries. Infrastructure and social investment projects, including scholarships for local students, have also been implemented as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The protest against SAO Agro-Allied Services erupted after farmers in the forest reserve alleged forceful evictions and destruction of their farmlands by the company. Led by Musafiu Irewolede, the protesting farmers shut down the Lagos-Ore highway, claiming that over 10,000 hectares were taken from them in violation of a court order.

Irewolede accused the firm and the state government of flouting a restraining order preventing the eviction of farmers from the reserve.

The situation remains tense as both parties await further intervention from the state and federal authorities.