Cocoa farmers beg Aiyedatiwa to review proposed forest farming policy in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa

— Farmers in ldanre, Akure say policy threaten their livelihoods

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The indigenous cocoa farmers operating within the forest areas of Idanre and Akure in Ondo state, have appealed passionately with the state governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to review the newly proposed Government Policy on farming activities in forest reserves.

They specifically pleaded with he governor on the Polygon Mapping initiative and the Agro-Forestry program, introduced in compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

In a letter to the governor through their lawyer, Prof Olugbenga Oke-Samuel, the farmers asked for ” a downward review of the N250,000 per hectare levy to reflect the economic realities of peasant farmers.

The letter reads ” We write on behalf of our clients-the indigenous cocoa farmers operating within the forest areas of Idanre and Akure to respectfully seek your compassionate intervention regarding the newly proposed Government Policy on farming activities in forest reserves, particularly the Polygon Mapping initiative and the Agro-Forestry program, introduced in compliance with the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR)

“While our clients appreciate the State Government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and global trade standards, the financial and structural implications of the policy are deeply burdensome and threaten their livelihoods

“Under the proposed framework, each farmer is required to pay a levy of N250,000 per hectare-N150,000 for polygon mapping and N100,000 for Agro-Forestry with a farming permit valid for only five years.

“This policy, though well-intentioned, presents several critical challenges, which include economic Hardship

“The price of cocoa has dropped drastically from №14,000 to N6,000 per kilo. Despite this downturn, the Ministry of Agriculture recently increased the grading fee from N11,000 per tonne to N22,000 per kilo, resulting in a N660,000 levy per trailer of cocoa. This dual pressure is unsustainable for peasant farmers.

According to them, “Farmers have consistently paid 20,000 per hectare under the previous regime, demonstrating their commitment to regulatory compliance and sustainable practices.

On disparity in mapping costs, they said that ” exporters in Ondo State have been mapping cocoa farmlands at no cost to farmers in free areas, often providing incentives.

“It is unclear why the State Government cannot subsidize or reduce the cost of mapping for indigenous farmers.

The farmers said that the Agro-Forestry Charges of N100,000 levy for tree planting is excessive.

“A measure of seeds capable of producing 1,000 trees costs only N5,000. This raises concerns about the fairness and transparency of the Agro-Forestry component.

On permit discrimination, the farmer said that *While peasant farmers are offered only five-year permits, large-scale investors enjoy long-term leases at significantly lower per-hectare costs:

*JB Farms Ltd (Ore-Otulrele Forest Reserve): 14,000 hectares, 50-year permit, N50 million annually (N3,572/hectare), SAO Agro: 10,000 hectares, 80-year permit, N20 million annually (N2.000/hectare), Tropic Palm Oil Lad (Ute Owo Forest Reserve): 14,000 hectares, 40-year permit, N30 million annually (N2,150/hectare)

*Cocoa trees have a productive lifespan of over 40 years. It is unjust to restrict indigenous farmers-many of whom were previously unemployed to a five-year permit while granting investors decades-long access.

They lamented that ” farmers are solely responsible for access roads and other infrastructure in these forested areas, further compounding their financial strain.

They therefore prayed for the “Subsidization or full sponsorship of the polygon mapping exercise to ease compliance with EUDR.

“An extension of the farming permit to at least 50 years, allowing farmers to fully benefit from their long-term investment in cocoa cultivation.

“A review of Agro-Forestry charges to align with actual market costs of tree planting.

While saying that they believe in governors commitment to equity, sustainability, and inclusive development, the farmers added that they trust that the governor will consider their plight and act in the interest of fairness and economic justice.