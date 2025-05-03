Prestige, Impact: Why AMVCA is the people’s award show

By TUTU AKANNI

As the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) approaches, public attention, once again, has been drawn to MultiChoice’s consistent excellence and ability to deliver structure and spectacle, especially in contrast to the growing dissatisfaction with other industry award platforms.

Just days after the 2025 edition of the Headies left fans and industry stakeholders disappointed, with confusion marking much of the night’s proceedings, a new conversation has taken over the Nigerian entertainment space. While the Headies stumbled through yet another year of technical lapses and disjointed programming, attention has swiftly shifted to a platform known for its meticulous execution: Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), set to hold its 11th edition on 10th May.

What is surprising is not just the public frustration with the Headies but the growing number of voices openly calling on MultiChoice Nigeria, the organisers of AMVCA, to take over the management of other awards, including the Headies. In an industry where spectacle often overshadows organisation, the AMVCA has built a reputation for doing things differently. And as many observed over the weekend, the gap in professionalism and prestige is no longer subtle; it’s glaring.

Over the last decade, the AMVCA has grown into one of the continent’s most influential cultural events. Since its debut in 2013, it has not only celebrated African storytelling with consistency and class but has also contributed significantly to the Nigerian economy. In that time, MultiChoice Nigeria has invested over ₦9 billion directly in the production of the AMVCA, including awards, training, and talent development initiatives.

More than 27,000 jobs have been created as a result of the event and its extended ecosystem, spanning event production, content creation, media, logistics, fashion, and hospitality. The awards have recognised over 300 exceptional

talents across various categories, offering a platform that truly reflects the diversity and dynamism of the continent’s film and television space.

Even more impressive is the over ₦623 billion

channelled into the Nigerian film and television economy through MultiChoice’s broader investment in content and infrastructure, an economic impact that places AMVCA at the centre of Africa’s creative renaissance.

The contrast between AMVCA and the recent Headies could not be more pronounced. While the

former struggled to hold the audience’s attention and, in some cases, even manage the basic technical requirements of a live show, the AMVCA has built a legacy of excellence, year after year. From world-class stage design to tight production schedules, transparent nomination processes to glamorous red carpet experiences, every aspect of the AMVCA is marked by intention and execution.

It’s no wonder that public sentiment is leaning heavily in favour of MultiChoice, with the public praising the structure and credibility AMVCA has consistently delivered.

These are not random musings; they reflect a real hunger for higher standards in how we celebrate and elevate African talent.

As the AMVCA returns, it is clear that it has become more than an award show. It is a cultural institution, a symbol of what is possible when investment, planning and passion come together to celebrate creativity. While other platforms grapple with inconsistency, the AMVCA continues to raise the bar, demonstrating that excellence is not accidental but built over time with vision and

commitment.

This year’s AMVCA introduces a significant innovation: the ‘Best Music Score’ category.

While this might seem like a small change on paper, it’s a major shift in practice. This move addresses longstanding criticism of music’s critical role in film storytelling. By recognising composers and sound designers, the AMVCA acknowledges the intricate layers that music adds to cinematic narratives, enhancing emotional depth and audience engagement.

The introduction of this category is more than a nod to musical contributors; it signifies

the AMVCA’s commitment to evolving with the industry’s standard and recognizing all facets of film production. It’s a testament to the awards’ dedication to inclusivity and comprehensive recognition of talent.

Even this year’s nominee list reflects the same spirit of rebirth. While iconic names continue to appear, there’s a visible shift toward rising talents and first-time nominees. In categories like Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting

Actor, younger stars like Gbubemi Ejeye and Darasimi Nnadi are taking centre stage. It’s a generational handover unfolding in real time, an intentional celebration of both legacy and new blood.

Behind the scenes, the awards maintain their credibility with a top-tier jury led by FemiOdugbemi, a respected filmmaker and culture advocate, who serves as Head Judge.

His decades-long dedication to African cinema adds weight and wisdom to the selection process. The jury includes a mix of professionals across directing, cinematography, writing, and production, ensuring that recognition goes to

those who truly deserve it, with fairness and rigour.

But beyond the glitz, what makes AMVCA such a powerful platform is the sense of purpose that

drives it. It understands that African storytelling is not just about entertainment; it’s about identity, legacy, and pride. And it treats its

audience with respect, understanding that credibility is built not just through

applause but through consistency.

In stark contrast, the recent shortcomings of other award platforms highlight the importance of structure and vision in executing events that honour artistic achievements, like the recent fallout from the most recent award ceremony.

Viewers have called out the chaotic sequencing, last-minute venue changes, and awkward stage moments that plagued the event.

In a time when many industries are re-evaluating what excellence looks like, the AMVCA stands as proof that African institutions can lead at a global standard. And it continues to grow, not by accident but by design.

In the final analysis, the question may no longer be how to fix broken platforms but how to replicate what the AMVCA has done right. And if recent conversations are anything to go by, more and more people believe that the answer lies in letting those who understand structure, scale, and purpose lead the way.

Akanni, a culture enthusiast, writes from Lagos