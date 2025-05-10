Pope Leo XIV’s Connection to Nigeria

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter’s Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church’s 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

…CBCN congratulates new Pope on his election

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

As the world welcomes its new spiritual leader, Pope Leo XIV (formerly

Cardinal Robert Prevost), Nigerians, particularly within the Catholic community, are celebrating a unique connection to the first American pontiff.

His Holiness, elected on 8 May 2025 following the passing of Pope Francis, shares a special bond with Nigeria, a nation he visited at least twice during his earlier ecclesiastical career.

Pope Leo XIV’s ties to Nigeria can be traced back to his tenure as Prior General of the Order of Saint Augustine from 2001 to 2013. During this period, he is believed to have visited Nigeria to oversee the Augustinian community, which has long flourished in the country.

The Order’s first monastery in Nigeria was established in 1976 in Jos, Plateau State, a city that has since become a spiritual centre for Augustinians across West Africa.

His second notable visit occurred in 2016 when he travelled to Jos as Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

Although official records of this visit remain scarce, sources at the Catholic Secretariat, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the pope’s journey focused on strengthening ties with the local Augustinian community and encouraging their missionary work.

“He was very approachable and spent time listening to the challenges faced by the clergy and parishioners. His visit left a lasting impression on everyone he met,” one source recalled.

Adding to the pope’s Nigerian connection is the recent revelation that his personal secretary is a Nigerian reverend father from Plateau State. This detail has sparked pride among Nigerians, who see it as a testament to the country’s growing influence within the global Catholic Church.

The identity of the secretary, however, remains undisclosed as the Vatican has yet to make an official announcement.

During his 2016 visit to Jos, Pope Leo XIV, then Bishop Prevost, is thought to have participated in church activities, met with local clergy, and deepened bonds with the Augustinian community. His presence in Plateau State, a region renowned for its religious diversity, underscored his commitment to promoting peace and unity through faith.

“His visit, even as a Bishop from Peru, reminded us that the Church is universal, and that we are all part of one family,” the source added.

Efforts to obtain official records from the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria and the Augustinian Province of Nigeria had yet to bear fruit at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on behalf of all Nigerian Catholics.

“On behalf of all the Catholic Bishops in Nigeria, all Christ’s faithful, and indeed all men and women of goodwill, we extend heartfelt congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and assure him of our allegiance, prayers, and support as he embarks on his Petrine ministry,” Archbishop Ugorji stated.

He also reflected on the wider significance of the papal transition.

“It showcases the Church’s commitment to dignity, honour, and spiritual discernment, offering the world a powerful example of conducting affairs with grace and reverence as children of God,” he noted.

Archbishop Ugorji called on Nigerians and people of goodwill to join in prayer for the new Pope, that he may be endowed with wisdom, courage, and grace to fulfil his sacred mission.

As Pope Leo XIV begins his papacy, Nigerians are hopeful that he will one day return to their country, building upon the foundations laid during his previous visits.

In a world often divided by borders and differences, Pope Leo XIV’s story is one of bridges between continents, cultures and communities. For Nigeria, it is a story of pride, faith and the enduring bonds of brotherhood.