Pope thanks well-wishers, says will resume work ‘gradually’

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd after leading a mass to celebrate the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Basilica of Our Lady of Good Counsel, in Genazzano, near Rome, on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday thanked well-wishers for praying for him after his cancer surgery and said he would resume work “gradually”.

“I would like to thank all the people who have been praying for me in these days,” the 71-year-old told a crowd in St Peter’s Square, adding: “I will now gradually resume my activities”.