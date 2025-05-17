Police react as 8 killed in South African bar

Police in South Africa launched a manhunt on Saturday for gunmen who killed eight customers at a tavern in the southeastern city of Durban.

The attack late on Friday evening was the latest mass shooting in the crime-weary African nation that has one of the world’s highest murder rates.

The incident unfolded when an unknown number of gunmen entered the bar in Umlazi township and opened fire, police said.

First responders found the eight dead people “lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds”, police said in a statement, adding that two of them were women.

The victims were aged between 22 and 40 years old, police said.

“Investigations into the possible motive of the killings are underway,” they said.

Shootings are common in South Africa, often fuelled by gang violence and alcohol.

Many people own licensed firearms for personal protection, yet there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

There are around 75 murders a day in South Africa, according to police data.

AFP