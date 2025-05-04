Petition to EFCC: Nothing personal against LASUSTECH VC – HURMA

…Allegation Unfounded, Concocted – Varsity PRO

By Adesina Wahab

The Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA Global Resource Initiative) has clarified that it holds no personal grievances against the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, following its petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

HURMA had petitioned the EFCC, alleging the misuse of approximately N2 billion earmarked for the accreditation of several courses at the institution. In a statement released over the weekend, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, the Executive Director of HURMA, emphasized that the group’s sole interest is in the EFCC carrying out due diligence and thoroughly investigating the claims raised.

Meanwhile, Mr. Olanrewaju Kuye, the Head of the Media Unit at LASUSTECH, dismissed the allegations as unfounded and fabricated.

In the petition, signed by Isiak under the Whistle-blowing Policy of the Federal Government, HURMA requested the EFCC to investigate allegations of fraud purportedly committed by the LASUSTECH VC in collaboration with certain university officials. The group claimed that N2 billion allocated for the accreditation of some university departments had been misused, violating the Lagos State Public Procurement Law 2021.

The Whistle-blowing Policy encourages individuals to voluntarily disclose information regarding corruption, fraud, financial misconduct, bribery, and the misappropriation of government funds to relevant law enforcement agencies.

Isiak explained in the statement: “As stated in our petition to the EFCC, concerned Nigerians contacted our office based on their trust and confidence in us. It is on this same trust that we are involving the EFCC, a reputable body, to investigate the alleged corruption against the LASUSTECH VC, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya. We hold nothing personal against the Vice Chancellor; he should simply present a reliable defense while the EFCC carries out its investigation without influence. Should the EFCC exonerate him, we at HURMA will celebrate him as we do with any upright individual.”

On the other hand, Kuye, while speaking with Vanguard, stated that the management of the university had nothing to hide.

“The allegation that N2 billion was misappropriated for the accreditation preparations is baseless. It exists only in the imagination of those making the claim. If you visit the campus, you will see the laboratories, workshops, and all the necessary materials for accreditation, which have been provided and are visible for all to see,” he asserted.