Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation

By Bayo Wahab

Babachir Lawal, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has revealed that the politicians pushing for a strong opposition coalition have considered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a no-go area.

He said the coalition’s technical committee is examining whether the alliance should register a new party or adopt and upgrade an existing one.

Babachir said this when he appeared on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Wednesday.

The former SGF said the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is a committed and active member of the group championing the coalition campaign to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

According to him, the coalition is mostly driven by politicians who agreed to form an alliance against the ruling party.

When asked why the meetings and conversations about the coalition spearheaded by Atiku have not featured the PDP, Babachir said the PDP has an incurable virus.

“In all the meetings I’ve attended so far, nobody has ever bothered about adopting the PDP as the platform. We all agree that PDP has an incurable virus. No anti-biotics can cure what is ailing the PDP and we don’t want to go into a house that we cannot modify that is not willing to change,” he said.

Babachir disclosed that the politicians behind the coalition opposition would soon announce their new platform to assuage the anxiety of Nigerians who are worried about the coalition’s political party.

With the PDP considered as a no-go area, Babachir’s revelation implied that Atiku may dump the party anytime soon.

The PDP has been hit with a leadership crisis since it lost the 2023 presidential election.

Efforts to resolve the crisis have proved abortive as party leaders are divided over the national secretary position involving Sunday Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyawu.

Vanguard News