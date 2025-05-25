PDP Crisis: I’ll fight on, Wike declares

Wike

…cites betrayals, pulls out of all agreements

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Few days to the controversial National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has pulled out of all previous agreements reached to resolve the lingering crisis in the PDP.

Wike in a statement on Sunday which he personally signed, vowed to “fight on until justice is attained.”

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC had at the weekend boycotted the North Central zonal Congress of the party which held in Jos, Plateau state capital, because the letter of notification/invitation was signed by the Deputy National Secretary, Ude Okoye instead of the substantive National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The PDP, he said has also sent a letter to INEC, signed by Okoye informing it of a National Executive Committee NEC meeting this week.

The development came as the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on Friday listed the PDP National Secretariat (Wadata Plaza) among the 4,794 properties it will begin to take its possession from Monday due to non-payment of ground rents from between 10 to 43 years.

Citing betrayal by the Governors of Oyo and Enugu states, Seyi Makinde and Peter Mba, Wike recalled several agreements reached by PDP stakeholders in the recent past which he said have not been honoured.

Wike who said he had pointed out to the Makinde that he was the architect of the party’s present problems, disclosed that he told Oyo governor that “non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly.”

In the statement titled; “PDP Crisis: My Position,” the former Rivers governors insisted that resolutions reached that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remained the National Secretary of the PDP in line with the Supreme Court judgement had been breached.

Others he said include that all legal matters relating to Rivers State must be withdrawn by the National Legal Adviser, and that the suit on the State of Emergency in the state be withdrawn forthwith while nobody should deviate from the agreements so reached, but must be respected by all the parties involved.

Explaining his stance, the minister said; “Since after the 2023 general election, the PDP has been wantonly swinging from one part of a slippery precipice to another, owing fundamentally to dishonesty and lack of trust amongst its key stakeholders. To stem this ugly trend, efforts have been made to arrest this pernicious virus of dishonesty and treachery and enthrone fidelity to agreements with a view to stabilizing the party and moving it forward.

“To this end, a meeting of the G5 was held in Lagos. In that meeting, I made it clear to the Governor of Oyo State, HE Seyi Makinde, that he was the architect of our problems, pointing out to him that non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly. At the end of the meeting, we resolved to bury the hatchet and make progress.

“As a follow-up to the aforementioned meeting, there was an expanded meeting in Abuja involving HE Seyi Makinde, HE Umaru Fintri, HE Bala Mohammed, HE, Bukola Saraki, and I in Saraki’s guest house.

“In that meeting, I made it clear that I had no personal problems with HE Bala Mohammed, except that he hides under the facade of Chairman of PDP Governors Forum to serially renege on agreements.

“Tensions rose mightily in the meeting and it took all concerned to calm frayed nerves.

“At the end of the meeting, we came to some resolutions, including: that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the National Secretary of the PDP in tandem with the Supreme Court judgement, all legal matters relating to Rivers State must be withdrawn by the National Legal Adviser, the suit on the State of Emergency be withdrawn forthwith, and nobody should deviate from the agreements so reached.

“In the light of the foregoing, they pleaded with me to attend the stakeholders’ meeting at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge, regardless of my many engagements. I attended the meeting and clearly reiterated my earlier concerns, and to this end and in order to resolve all other lingering and pending issues, a committee was formed, headed by HE Bukola Saraki.

“It is disheartening to note that even before the Bukola Saraki Reconciliation Committee began its work, the gentleman’s agreement we reached at Saraki’s Guest House was already being crudely violated.

“To my chagrin, Seyi Makinde had connived with Peter Mba of Enugu State to orchestrate the summoning of the meeting of so-called South-East leaders to recommend that if Ude Okoye was not adopted as Secretary, they would pull out of the PDP. I have since granted an interview to the effect that, that resolution of the South-East leaders cannot hold.

“Again, Seyi Makinde organized some people in the National Secretariat to insist that the Deputy National Secretary should act as National Secretary, in violation of the agreement earlier reached. To attempt to give credence to this farce, a letter was written by the Deputy National Secretary, calling for a meeting of the NEC of the party.

“Furthermore, the letter confirming the candidacy of the Governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming Governorship elections in Anambra State, duly signed by the National Secretary, Senator Anyanwu and the acting National Chairman, was portrayed as rejected by the party through a rebuttal letter signed by the National Publicity Secretary, acting on the orders of Seyi Makinde and Peter Mba.

“All these actions are in complete violation of the agreements reached and would not do the party any good whatsoever. On the 24th of May 2025, in Jos, for instance, a well publicized and properly attended zonal elective congress of the PDP was aborted because the letter inviting INEC to the congress was signed by the Deputy National Secretary of the party. INEC refused to attend because the proper signatory recognized by law, that is Senator Samuel Anyanwu was not a signatory to the invitation notice. This is undeniably distasteful, provocative and annoying, to say the least.

“I have painstakingly put out all these facts so that PDP members and the general public would know the truth. I have been in this party since 1998 and have worked tirelessly for the survival of this party with all my strength and it is on record that none of these persons have done anything close to what I have done to sustain this party. What is more painful is that I contributed substantially to most of these governors winning their elections, yet I have not made any personal demands on any of them and I would never do so.

“Most importantly, I had thought that we could keep the trust amongst us, but since it is now obvious that they would continue to play games to the detriment of the party, as is the case in the current debacle in the North-Central zonal elections, I have now firmly decided to pull out of all agreements hitherto reached. I have decided to fight on until justice is attained.”