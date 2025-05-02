Pay our gratuity, address water scarcity, Labour tells Kogi govt

Gov Ododo

Chairman of the Kogi State Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Amari Gabriel, has called on the state Governor, Ahmed Ododo to settle the outstanding backlog of gratuities for retirees, which has accumulated to over billions of naira.

Amari made the appeal during the celebration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

“While we acknowledge the state government’s efforts to address critical issues affecting retirees, we are also concerned about their situation.

“Many retirees have dedicated the majority of their youthful years to the development of the state, yet they have nothing to rely on after retirement, except for hope.

“We humbly request and appeal for a concerted effort to clear the accumulated gratuities through the use of available funds or bonds with favourable terms between the state government and organized labour.”

“We are Confident, Your Excellency’s disposition on issues of this nature will given considerable attention to ameliorate the plight of retirees affected.”

The workers also lamented that the current minimum wage could not tackle basic needs of the family, “There is no doubt that available economic indices clearly indicate that the current minimum wage has already been eroded with the rate of inflation and high cost of living in the Country. Thus, the need for conscious and constructive engagements and most importantly thorough interrogation of government policies and programmes as it affects the entirety of citizenry cannot be overemphasized.

“While we advocate for active participation in government, we equally encourage the accommodation of different shades of opinion for a more participatory governance structure that will holistically address the emerging challenges faced by Nigerian workers and her citizenry.”

…Gov. Ododo Approves Additional One-Year Tax Relief for Workers, Implements 40-Year Career Service, 65-Year Retirement Age for Healthcare Professionals

However, the State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has approved an additional one-year tax relief for workers in the state, aimed at cushioning the impact of prevailing economic challenges and reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

The extended tax relief builds on the initial tax holiday introduced in October 2024, coinciding with the implementation of the new national minimum wage of N72,500.

The tax relief, initially set to end in October 2025, will now run until October 2026.

Governor Ododo also announced the implementation of a 40-year career service policy and a retirement age of 65 years for professional health workers in the state, which he said aligned with national policy trends and aims to retain experienced personnel in the health sector.