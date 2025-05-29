Our politics has always been to serve public interest – ADC

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its main goal in politics is to ensure the overall interest of Nigerians first, then Africa, before the rest of the world.

It noted that its Pan-Africanism ideology was not accidental but is rooted in the vision of the party’s founding fathers determined to champion African transformation.

Spokesperson of the National Chairman, who is also the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Nkem Ukandu, said this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

He explained that ADC has long viewed Nigerian politics as a proxy for African transformation.

Ukandu said, “The party’s Pan-African stance aligns with the belief that domestic reform is a prerequisite to international credibility.

“From foreign policy to youth employment, the ADC message is consistent: Nigeria cannot remain reactive. It must take charge of the wheel.”

The spokesperson noted that the ADC’s politics has always been rooted in grassroots credibility and a people-first ideology.

According to him, the mission of the ADC has always been “for Nigeria, Africa, and the world,” noting that the National Chairman Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu had maintained that the ADC was “constructed to put Nigeria in the driving seat for development and transformation.”

Ukandu noted that Nwosu deserves commendation for “his commitment for nearly 20 years has given the party not just longevity but direction. In fact, his credibility might be ADC’s most valuable political capital.

“It is rare in Nigerian politics to find a party leader who has neither jumped ship nor compromised core values for quick wins.”

The Deputy National Secretary noted that despite his commitment, Nwosu has proven that he is not above the party, as he has repeatedly hinted at stepping aside soon to give room for a new generation of leadership.

He equally noted that the ADC’s logo, which is a handshake, is more than a metaphor, adding, “It is baked into ADC’s structure. Unlike most Nigerian parties, ADC avoids the familiar fault lines of geography and tribalism.

“This is not a logo developed in just any boardroom or by random people. It was chosen deliberately and intentionally, meant to stand in direct contrast to the hard line of conflict-driven politics that has defined past elections.”

He recalled the ADC National Chairman, Nwosu, saying that the logo represents “national unity and warmth” and, most importantly, a promise to the electorate that governance can be inclusive and dignified.