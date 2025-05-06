Osun govt slams ex-Speaker for labelling Adeleke ‘caretaker gov’

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO— THE Osun State governor, yesterday, lampooned a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Owoeye for labelling Governor Ademola Adeleke as a “Caretaker Governor.”

The former Speaker, who spoke during a Yoruba programme on a private radio station tagged ‘Oro Oselu’, said Governor Adeleke is a caretaker governor and would be sent packing by the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2026.

Reacting to the comments, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, described it as both reprehensible and condemnable.

Rasheed questioned the logic and rationale for Owoeye’s statement, calling on him to retract the statement and offer a public apology.

He said: “A duly elected governor, who was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court, is by all accounts not a caretaker governor but a state leader with legal mandate due for renewal in 2026.

“It appears Mr Owoeye is troubled by the dualisation of the Palace to Brewery junction road that is almost completed by Governor Adeleke. Ijesha people are praying daily for the Governor over that singular feat.

“Or maybe he is in pain over the direct curse placed on any Ijesaman who may dare to work against the re-election of Governor Adeleke by the highly-referred late Owa of Ijesaland.

“Or is he disappointed that a purportedly high profile defector has failed to ignite mass defection or that Mr Sunday Bisi, Senator Fadahunsi and other Ijesa PDP leaders are solidly holding the ground for the party and the Governor in Ijesa land?

“The former Speaker severally visited Governor Adeleke to approve files for him in the early days of the administration. How can the Governor, who approved your files and even paid your entitlements, be labelled caretaker Governor?

“The high-performance rating of Mr Governor is coming from the people who enjoy delivery of good governance and democratic dividends.”