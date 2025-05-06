Osinbajo to deliver keynote at NBA Yenagoa Law Week

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Former Vice President Professor President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is expected to deliver the keynote at the plenary of the Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association ,NBA, Yenagoa Branch, Bayelsa State on May 16.

Addressing a press conference in Yenagoa on Monday on programmes of activities lined up for the Law Week, the Chairman NBA Yenagoa Branch, Mr Somina Johnbull, said the theme “Setting the pace: Law, leadership and transformational development,” highlights the pivotal role of the legal profession in fostering good governance, development, and quality leadership.

He noted that the prestigious event promises to be an exceptional opportunity for networking, exchanging knowledge, and engaging with thought leaders, industry captains, and distinguished legal practitioners of international repute

He said: “Prof. Osinbajo’s insights and extensive experience in addressing societal challenges are invaluable, and we anticipate that his contributions will spark meaningful discussions during the Plenary Session.

“This year’s Law Week is distinguished not only by our keynote address but also by a stellar lineup of panellists for the Plenary Session.

“A highlight of our Law Week will be the Annual Law Dinner, scheduled for May 17, 2025, at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall.

“In alignment with our commitment to social responsibility, the Branch will be visiting an orphanage dedicated to children with special needs as part of our Law Week activities.

“This initiative underscores our belief that the impacts of our events should resonate across all sectors of society, embodying our commitment to humanitarian efforts and community support.”

Johnbull appreciated the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, whose consistent support and partnership had enabled the Branch to thrive favourably in the comity of NBA branches nationwide.

He equally commended the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil) and a member of the Branch, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, who had demonstrated time and again that he is not just a political leader par excellence, but also a dedicated Barman.

Johnbull also thanked the Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Hon Justice Matilda Abrakasa Ayemieye, as well as the entire Bayelsa State Judiciary, for all the goodwill and camaraderie the NBA Yenagoa had enjoyed from the Judiciary under My Lord’s administration.

Johnbull acknowledged and appreciated the management of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for their great support towards the hosting of this year’s Law Week.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Law Week Planning Committee, Mr. Iniruo Wills, pointed out that some emphasis on the array of events lined up for the week, particularly the plenary session taking place on Friday, May 16.

He said: “One aspect of the theme is the role of the law in the courtroom and beyond that is revolutionising access to justice, and in doing that, we have in mind our stakeholders, that the public.

“So, stakeholders’ satisfaction is at the back of our mind trying to X-ray the issues of access, panel session on driving governance, leadership and development through law to the man on the street, most of them know about the law l, the role of the lawyer in the courtroom but it is important we continually bring out the importance of the rule of law to underpin the entire process of social economic development.

“In fact, there is a sense through which the state interferes with society, social economic affairs but is really a reflection of how well the rule of law is doing. So, you see that the two areas we are focusing on this year’s event week in terms of the plenary session as to do with the role of the rule of law in the overall governance of peace and stability to our society and also in terms of the immediate access to justice.”