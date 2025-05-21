Okpebholo calls for national unity to tackle hunger, poverty

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has called on Nigerians to work together with all levels of government to combat hunger and poverty across the country.

The governor made the appeal in Benin during the distribution of 13,000 10kg bags of rice donated by the Aliko Dangote Foundation to vulnerable residents in Edo State.

Okpebholo, represented by Deputy Gov. Dennis Idahosa, emphasised that ending hunger and poverty was a collective responsibility, noting that strategic partnerships were essential to building a resilient, secure, and prosperous future for Nigerians.

“This donation shows the foundation’s strong commitment to fighting poverty, promoting food security, and supporting the most vulnerable in our society,” he said.

He added that the Edo State Government was fully aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritised nationwide food security.

Highlighting the state’s “Back to Farm” initiative, Okpebholo said the government planned to cultivate 3,000 hectares of land across Edo’s three senatorial districts.

This, he said, would improve food sufficiency and boost agricultural productivity in both rural and urban communities.

“I urge well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Aliko Dangote’s generosity. Poverty and hunger must be tackled through a shared national effort,” he said.

The governor assured that the rice distribution would be carried out with transparency, fairness, and integrity in all communities.

Josephine Ebhaguejezele, a leader of the state’s market women, expressed appreciation for the governor’s continued efforts to uplift women and vulnerable groups.

She lauded the administration for its empowerment initiatives across all senatorial districts in the state.