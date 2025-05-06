Ogun unveils modern statistics office

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government, with support from the World Bank, has commissioned a state-of-the-art office complex for the Ogun State Bureau of Statistics.

The ceremony in Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, marked a significant milestone in the State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP), being a major initiative aimed at driving economic growth and development in the state.

The State Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Dapo Okubadejo, said the OGSTEP project has four key areas of focus, which include; business-enabling environment, life skills, education, and public sector reforms.

Okubadejo, who is the Chairman Project Steering Committee OGSTEP, was represented by the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning and the Chairman Project Technical Committee, OGSTEP, Hon. Olaolu Olabimtan.

He noted that the public sector reforms component includes the reform of the statistical system, procurement system, monitoring and evaluation system.

According to Okubadejo, the commissioning of the new office complex marks a major achievement in the reform of the statistical system, saying with the support from the World Bank, the Bureau of Statistics has undergone significant transformation, including the adoption of modern, digitized, and technology-driven systems. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the government to the World Bank for their support.

On her part, the OGSTEP Coordinator, Mrs. Mosun Owo-Odusi represented by Dr. Kayode Adeleye commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his leadership and vision in completing the Bureau of Statistics’ new office complex, commending the project team, led by the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo and the Hon Commissioner for Budget and Planning and Chairman Project Technical Committee, OGSTEP, Hon. Olaolu Olabimtan, for their resourceful approach.

Dr. Adeleye urged users to maintain the facility, emphasizing that its value lies in the quality of work and results it will generate, encouraging the team to produce high-quality statistics to inform planning and enhance the state growth

Speaking on behalf of the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya represented by Mr. Foluke Ogunfowora, Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, said he was pleased to be part of the momentous occasion, noting that the Office of the Head of Service has been instrumental in structuring programs and assured that the new office complex would unfold miracles. He added that in the years to come, people will look back and appreciate the importance of statistics shaping the state’s future.

Mr. Waheed Adesina, a member of the Board of Governors of the Bureau of Statistics and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, said that the new facility showcase the state’s commitment to statistics in planning, emphasizing the importance of statistics in governance, imploring all the beneficiaries to justify the resources invested and ensure the desired outcomes.

The Statistician General of the state, Mr. Ajayi Michael, expressed gratitude to the governor for providing a conducive environment for the department, which he said would undoubtedly boost productivity and help deliver better results, appreciating the world bank for making the project a reality and all well-wishers for gracing the occasion.