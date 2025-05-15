Of food fairs and national food security 

File image

By Morenike Taire

Women in Nigeria constitute between 70 and 80 per cent of the agricultural workforce and are responsible for the bulk of food production for domestic consumption while playing a crucial role in food processing, marketing, and preservation.

As primary caregivers in the family, they are also worst hit when there is food insecurity. Moreso, their productivity is often lower than that of their male counterparts, due to factors like unequal access to resources and opportunities.

The tide is turning, according to two women who are experts on the subject matter.

As youths line up behind popular blogger, VDM with a cause to boycott the services of banking giant, Gtbank, tens of thousands of youths thronged the Victoria Island venue of the 2025 GTCO food and drink mega exhibition and masterclasses.

No fewer than 200 small businesses converged on the Landmark Convention Centre of the now concretised annual event which has become a Mecca of sorts to food lovers, international tourists, adventure seekers and such like who show up in hundreds of thousands over the four-day episodes.

While it has become the largest food show in Lagos, others have sprung up in its wake including Lagos State-organised food and agricultural fairs, as well as efforts from the city’s vibrant expatriate community.

A potential billion dollar industry

“Nigerians love their food”, reiterates Ozioma Ukegbu-Onwordi, a thriving banking executive turned farmer who has participated in food exhibitions within and outside the continent. Ozioma caught the vision of the future of agribusiness earlier than most, clearly enough to shelf a burgeoning career at one of the top banks.

According to her: “Agribusiness is a billion dollar industry with potential for exponential growth. “

Creating value chains

Addressing attendees at the fair on the Abakaliki rice value chain, Ukegbu Onwordi, also exhibiting her huge array of branded agriproducts, said she spans all parts of the country in search of quality agricultural produce.

“I go to Kano, Ilorin, I go to the villages and interiors to talk to the locals and found a processor who was educated enough for me to relate with. We sell out quickly because of the quality,” she said.

Ukegbu Onwordi who plays along the entire value chain and is into sourcing, processing, packaging, cooking, distribution, exportation and soft farming; told Vanguard: “It is a highly capital intensive industry and while loans are available, there are no facilities big enough for what we should be doing. “

Research for food security

Dean, College of Postgraduate Studies, Caleb University, Adesola Adetutu Ajayi in her recent inaugural lecture, the institution’s 7th titled: From Abraham, the Greek Philosophers, Housewives, the French Industrialists to Modern Biotechnology: Microbial Enzyme Research for Food Security; made recommendations for the achievement of food security in 2025.

Tbe professor of Microbiology and Biotechnology with specialisation in Microbial Physiology – Enzymology and Biotechnology, said though food security is in the interest of everyone and not only women, they are the largest number of sellers in the market.

“They are also the ones at the forefront of buying from markets”, she told Vanguard.

The world will be a better place if there is food security, when all people at all times have physical or economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs.”

Massive government funding, a necessity

Her recommendations include massive funding of research and development in the area of microbial Enzyme and Biotechnology, policies that are favourable for microbial enzyme and Biotechnology research in higher institutions should be formulated and encouraged by policymakersand the adoption of research-based innovations that have proven effective in addressing food insecurity and environmental sustainability.

Another is the use of modern technologies to boost food production and sustain the global population, requiring sufficient investment in modern agriculture.