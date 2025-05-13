NUC grants UNILORIN 100% accreditation

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The University of Ilorin in Kwara state has secured accreditation for 36 of the 37 courses it presented for the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation exercise, with the remaining one getting interim accreditation

thereby securing full accreditation for the institution.

According to the press statement issued by the Director of Information of the university, Kunle Akogun, on Tuesday, to journalists in Ilorin

“the result of the accreditation exercise carried out in October/November 2024, which has just been released, was contained in a letter dated April 30, 2025, and addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.”

The statement added that,” in the letter, signed on behalf of Prof. Ribadu, by the NUC Ag. Director of Accreditation, Engr Abraham Chundusu, the Commission explained that while 36 courses were granted full accreditation status, only one, Hausa, was granted interim accreditation. No course was denied accreditation.”

“From the Faculty of Management Sciences, Finance, which was presented, was granted full accreditation. From the Faculty of Basic Medical Science, Anatomy, which was the only programme presented, attracted full accreditation just as Computer Science at the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences was also granted full accreditation.

“From the Faculty of Education, all 17 academic programmes presented were granted full accreditation, while from the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Chemical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering were fully accredited.”

It further stated that,”from the Faculties of Environmental Sciences, Clinical Sciences and Pharmaceutical Sciences, each of the programmes presented was given full accreditation.

“From the Faculty of Physical Sciences and Social Sciences, three academic programmes were accredited, while four were granted full accreditation from the Faculty of Social Sciences.

“The Commission said that of the two courses, Igbo and Hausa, that were presented for accreditation from the Faculty of Arts, the former was granted full accreditation while the latter was granted interim accreditation,”the statement said.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Egbewole, reportedly said in the statement that ,”the management, staff and students of the University received the news with excitement and a sense of fulfilment.

“We are happy to be so recognised, we are indeed elated.

“The achievement was a confirmation of the consistent huge investment of the University Administration on human and material resources.

“More efforts would be made to justify the recognition, i thank the Provost, the Deans, the Heads of Departments and all the Faculty members who have made this possible.”

The Vice Chancellor was further quoted,” “It is our hope that we would continue to do our best to position the University for more recognitions”, adding that “we want to assure everybody that the Administration will continue to appreciate them.” concluded the statement.