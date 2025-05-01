NPA issues stern warning to truckers over number plate violations

By Godwin Oritse

In an effort to enhance security and prevent infractions at the ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has mandated that all trucks entering the Tin-Can Island Ports must have their number plates securely riveted to their bodies.

In a notice to stakeholders, Truck Transit Parks, the technical partner of the NPA and managers of the ETO electronic platform, warned that any truck found violating the directive would face strict sanctions.

They noted that the current phase marks the beginning of gradual enforcement, with full implementation set to commence by mid-month.

Part of the Notice reads: “To enhance security and curb infractions at the ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority has mandated that all trucks accessing the Tin-Can Island must have their number plates firmly and visibly riveted to the truck body.

“Trucks without properly riveted number plates will be denied entry and non-compliance may attract penalties. Gradual enforcement will begin immediately, full enforcement will begin from next month.”

Reacting to the development, Head of Research and Technical at the Association of Maritime Transport Owners, AMATO, Mr. Adeshina Ajibola, said that riveting of number plates on trucks is the legal thing to do adding that welding plate numbers to the body of trucks is illegal.

Ajibola also said that anything short of this will be met with strong resistance adding that there is a legal provision to that effect.

He said: “We are all under compulsion to obey the laws in Nigeria if not for the ‘anyhowness’ that has permeated the system, the law is the law and it is there.

“Ahead of the full automation of a call up system, there is the need for the identification of trucks entering the ports. If you don’t identify a truck how would you properly allocate them into the ports.”