NNPCL ex-boss Mele Kyari dismisses rumour of arrest by EFCC

Mele Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), has dismissed reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Kyari, who took the reports to his verified X account on Saturday night, described them as false and mischievous.

He said the reports have raised concerns from relatives and associates, who have been calling him to confirm whether he was indeed in EFCC custody.

“This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only them know,” he said.

Kyari clarified that he is currently on a well-deserved rest following the dissolution of the company’s management and board.

“It should be stated that having served the NNPC and the NNPCL for 34 years, and 17 of those in management roles and especially the last 5 years and 9 months, I had little time for leave of even two weeks. So, I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under their Excellencies Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

The ex-NNPCL boss also raised concern over misinformation, saying unfounded reports could harm national interests.

“It is important to state that the resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, the NNPCL or the country in General, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community,” he warned.

Therefore, he advised the media to exercise restraint and responsibility, stressing the need for proper verification before publishing sensitive claims.

“It is in this regard that I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid being stampeded into misleading the public on unverified stories or matters that are subject of further validation by relevant organizations,” Kyari advised.

