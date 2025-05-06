NIMC introduces NIN authentication service for seamless identity verification

— President Tinubu Approves NIN Use Across All MDAs

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has officially launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide secure and seamless identity verification for accessing government services. This initiative follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of NIN-based authentication across all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

NINAuth is a comprehensive identity solution designed to enhance data security, empower user control, and simplify access to essential government services such as SIM registration, immigration applications, tax filings, government intervention programs, and driver’s license renewals.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, Dr. Kayode Adegoke, the launch aligns with the Commission’s mandate to regulate a reliable digital identity system for citizens and legal residents. He noted that the NINAuth suite—comprising web, API, and mobile-based verification services—is part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen Nigeria’s national identity infrastructure.

“The NIMC NINAuth application is the official interface for integrating with the Commission’s backend infrastructure. It introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with control over their data. By requiring explicit consent before any information is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) or other verification processes, the platform promotes transparency, trust, and user autonomy,” Dr. Adegoke said.

Key Features and Benefits of NINAuth include: Enhanced Security: Safeguards personal data from unauthorized access. User Control: Allows individuals to manage their data-sharing preferences.

Seamless Access: Provides secure single sign-on for convenient service access.

Dr. Adegoke emphasized that NINAuth reaffirms NIMC’s commitment to modern, secure digital identity management in Nigeria. The service provides a scalable and interoperable API for real-time identity verification, which will aid in service delivery, database harmonization, and compliance with the National Identity Policy.

The NINAuth platform has been designated as the exclusive channel for all NIN-based verification and authentication activities.

Nigerians are encouraged to download the NINAuth App from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store to access the service.

Further details, including the implementation guide and process flow, are available at https://ninauth.nimc.gov.ng.