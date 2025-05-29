Nigerians hit as Canada announces new immigration cap

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney speaks during a campaign rally in London, Ontario, April 25, 2025. Canadians go to the polls on April 28, 2025, and all party leaders are doing one last tour around the country. Conservative hopes of returning to power in Canada appear to be fading a week before its election, with polls showing voters view the Liberals as a stronger counter to Donald Trump. By April 20, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) data put Liberal support at 43.3 percent with Tories at 38.4. But the margins remain close and the race could still tilt towards the Conservatives, led by party leader Pierre Poilievre. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)

By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a major policy shift, the Canadian government has announced new immigration cap, slashing the total number of temporary foreign workers and international students’ visas to less than five percent of its population by 2027.

The move, unveiled during King Charles III’s address at the opening of Canada’s 45th Parliament on Tuesday, is to restore balance to the country’s immigration system and rebuild public trust.

“Canada’s immigration system has long been a source of pride for Canadians and of dynamism for the economy. The government is dedicated to rebuilding the trust of Canadians in immigration by restoring balance to the system,” Britain’s King Charles, who doubles as Canada’s Head of State, said in his throne speech during a live broadcast.

The monarch continued: “The government will cap the total number of temporary foreign workers and international students to less than five percent of Canada’s population by 2027. By doing this, the government will attract the best talent in the world to build our economy, while sending a clear message to Canadians working abroad that there is no better time to come home.”

For Nigerians and other Africans, who have been among the top contributors to Canada’s international student population, Canada’s new immigration cap and policy change could have far-reaching implications.

In 2023, Canada issued 37,630 student visa to Nigerians, a significant 133.7 per cent jump, compared to the previous year in 2022.

Available records also showed that 36,000 temporary work permit were issued to Nigerians as at December 2023.

However, under the new plan, estimates show that the number of international students is expected to decrease to 305,900 annually from 2025 through 2027, while the Temporary Foreign Worker Program will see a reduction, stabilising at 82,000 permits annually during the same period.

These reductions are part of Canada’s broader strategy to address domestic challenges, such as housing shortages and strained public services.

By limiting the influx of temporary residents, the government said it aims to alleviate pressure on infrastructure and ensure sustainable growth.

The Canada’s new immigration cap also reflects a growing sentiment within Canada to prioritize permanent residency pathways over temporary ones.

By capping temporary admissions, the government seeks to encourage a more stable and long-term integration of immigrants into Canadian society.

For prospective Nigerian and African students and workers, this means increased competition for limited spots and a need for strategic planning.

Applicants may need to demonstrate higher qualifications, secure admissions to recognized institutions, or align their skills with sectors experiencing labor shortages to enhance their chances.