Nigerian newspapers review: Inflation erodes banks’ profits, jerks up costs

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a report that inflation was eating into the profits of Nigerian banks and raising their costs of operation.

One headline has the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) backing the $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platforms Incorporated by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Another headline has the Federal Government pledging cash payments, promissory notes over N4 trillion owed to electricity-generating companies, also known as GENCOs.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a special report on how the $37 billion InfraCorp initiative to inspire private-sector-led infrastructure finance has been redundant for five years despite N1 trillion investment.

The Punch’s top headline has the National Assembly countering the PDP governors’ suit over the state of emergency in Rivers State.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Federal Government allaying fears over the threat to the implementation of the 2025 budget.