NPAN hails $220m fine on Meta, backs digital accountability, data protection in Nigeria

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has applauded the judgment of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) upholding a $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, for violating Nigerian data protection and competition laws.

The fine was the result of a 30-month investigation by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), which found Meta guilty of unauthorized data sharing and discriminatory practices against Nigerian users between 2021 and 2023.

In a statement jointly signed by NPAN President, Mal. Kabiru A. Yusuf, and General Secretary, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, the association described the CCPT ruling as a “significant milestone” in Nigeria’s quest to enforce digital accountability and uphold citizens’ rights in the digital era.

“In an era where digital platforms wield enormous influence over societies and economies, it is imperative that companies operating in Nigeria’s digital space comply fully with domestic laws and regulations. Respect for national sovereignty must extend to the digital domain,” NPAN stated.

The association noted that Nigeria’s action aligns with a growing global trend of regulatory crackdowns on Big Tech companies. It cited Ireland’s €1.2 billion fine on Meta in 2023 for breaching the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Amazon’s €746 million fine by Luxembourg in 2021, and similar penalties imposed on TikTok, Google, and Apple for various infractions related to data privacy and anti-competitive behavior.

As a body committed to defending civil liberties, media freedom, and public interest, NPAN expressed strong support for transparent enforcement of digital laws and the protection of intellectual property in the increasingly complex digital landscape.

“We reaffirm our support for strong, fair, and transparent enforcement of laws governing the digital economy. Consistent regulatory vigilance, backed by collaboration among all stakeholders, is essential to ensure that digital platforms operate ethically and in accordance with Nigeria’s legal and social norms,” the statement said.

NPAN further called for continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital regulatory framework, stressing that such initiatives are vital not only for protecting individual rights but also for fostering innovation and trust in the country’s growing digital economy.