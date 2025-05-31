Niger flood: 151 persons confirmed dead; scores still missing

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna with Agency report

The death toll from the Mokwa flooding in Niger State has risen to 151 persons, while 11 persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

Public Relations Officer, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Hussaini Ibrahim, in an interview said some of the corpses were recovered in Mokwa town after the torrential rainfall, while others were recovered in Rabba Community, near Mokwa town.

“Some bodies were recovered from the debris of collapsed homes,” Husseini said, adding that his teams would need excavators to retrieve corpses.

He said many were still missing, citing a family of 12 where only four members had been accounted for as of Friday.

Most of the people displaced have been camped in a primary school in Mokwa town.

As Husseini warned that the toll could still rise – with bodies being swept away down the powerful Niger River – President Bola Tinubu said that search-and-rescue operations were underway, with the disaster response being aided by security forces.

Tinubu, in an overnight post on social media, added that “relief materials and temporary shelter assistance are being deployed without delay” in Mokwa, which was hit by torrential rains late on Wednesday through to early on Thursday.