Niger flood: I lost 17 members of my household — Victim laments

FILE IMAGE

•As death toll rises to 115

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

17 members of a household have been lost to the devastating flood that swept through the Kpege area of Mokwa in Niger State on Wednesday night even as the death toll has risen to 115.

Recounting his ordeal, one of the victims, Anas Usman said, “I lost 17 members of my household to the flood disaster that happened on Thursday morning after a heavy downpour on Wednesday night. We were preparing to go to the farm in the morning when our house was suddenly submerged by the flood, we did not know where the flood came from. The flood submerged our house, causing the structure to collapse and we lost children, women and men who were our family members”.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of Niger, Mr Yakubu Garba, who visited the flood victims for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident on the directive of Governor Umaru Bago said that over 115 bodies had been recovered, adding that search and rescue operation was still ongoing.

“I have been briefed by officials from NEMA and NSEMA, who have been on ground since the incident occurred for search and rescue operations. I was told that over 100 people lost their lives and some are yet to be buried as search and rescue operations are still ongoing,” he said.

Garba, while addressing the victims at the Internally Displaced Camp (IDPs), urged them to exercise patience as the state government was working out modalities to provide relief materials to those affected. He said that the state government had received relief materials from NEMA, which had been handed over to the council chairman for onward distribution to the victims.

Also speaking, Mrs Zubaida Umar, Director-General of NEMA, said that officials of the agency were on ground coordinating ongoing search and rescue operation.

Umar said that the agency provided food and non-food items, including rice, blankets, and mats which had been handed over to the state government through the deputy governor to support victims.

She also said that NEMA was working with the Red Cross and Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to support the affected community.

The Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, in a statement yesterday confirmed that “based on an on-site assessment conducted Friday, 30th May 2025, by the NEMA team, no fewer than 115 bodies have so far been recovered as search and rescue operations continue. Injured persons evacuated to various health centres in Mokwa have been treated and discharged, while some received immediate first aid at the scene.

The epicentres of the disaster were identified as the Unguwan Hausawa and Tiffin Maza neighbourhoods, both located within Mokwa township.

The Federal Government has also condoled with the families and victims of the flood disaster. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement he released yesterday in Abuja, said, “our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragic event. President Bola Tinubu has been fully briefed on the situation and has directed all relevant emergency and security agencies to intensify ongoing search and rescue operations. The immediate priority of the Federal Government is to save lives and provide urgent relief to survivors.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Niger Government is working round the clock to ensure that no effort is spared in bringing help to those in need,” Idris said.

He commended the courage and dedication of first responders and volunteers, who were risking their lives in the ongoing rescue efforts. Idris also urged residents in the affected areas to cooperate fully with emergency officials and adhere to all evacuation directives that were issued.

“The Federal Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. In this moment of grief, the nation stands united with them in solidarity”, he said.