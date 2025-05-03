NGO, Tukur Foundation launch free medical outreach for over 500 in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, De-Lace International, in collaboration with the Tukur-Tukur Foundation, has launched a free medical outreach programme aimed at serving over 500 residents in a Kaduna community.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Col. Haruna Idris Zaria (Rtd), emphasized the foundation’s commitment to humanitarian service across Nigeria. He stated that the initiative is geared toward offering medical relief to vulnerable and underprivileged populations by providing them with essential healthcare services at no cost.

“Our foundation conducts free eye screenings and cataract surgeries. Minor eye issues are treated with medications, and we provide free reading glasses. We also distribute wheelchairs and crutches to people with physical disabilities to support their mobility,” Col. Zaria said.

“In addition, we offer free educational materials—school uniforms, textbooks, and exercise books—as well as religious books to promote spiritual growth.”

Hajiya Safiya Bashir, Managing Director of De-Lace International, expressed gratitude to the Grand Patron of the Tukur-Tukur Foundation, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), for supporting the outreach initiative.

“It is with immense pride and heartfelt gratitude that I launch De-Lace International’s Free Medical Outreach Programme,” she said. “This initiative is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health, well-being, and prosperity of the communities we serve. We’ve identified 500 individuals with various ailments to benefit from this initial phase.”

She emphasized that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right, not a privilege, and pledged the organization’s continued dedication to bridging healthcare gaps.

“Today, we’re offering free medical consultations, screenings, treatments, and health education to ensure that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, can take a step toward better health,” she added.

Hajiya Bashir also thanked the medical professionals, volunteers, and staff for their commitment to making the event a success. She encouraged the community to view the outreach as a lasting commitment to their health and well-being.

Highlights of the outreach included the distribution of assistive devices, ENT (ear, nose, and throat) treatments, eye screenings, cataract surgeries, blood pressure checks, and treatments for ulcers, malaria, typhoid fever, and other common ailments.