NBM of Africa donates Solar Bore hole to Delta community

By Victor Otigbu

Neo-Black Movement (NBM) of Africa Worldwide, has empowered the people of Abah-Unor Community, Aniocha South Local Area, Delta State with solar motorized bore hole system to cushion the effects of water scarcity in the community and its environs.

This humanitarian gesture has put a stop to the plights of the people in the community who had to walk over three (3) kilometers to source for stream water both for drinking and domestic purposes for several decades.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the project in the community, Deputy National President, NBM of Africa, Chief Eribo Emwanta who represented the National President Olorogun Ese Kakor, lauded the United Arab Emirate (UAE) Chapter of the body for coming back home to initiate such a project saying, the initiative shows continued sustainable development and empowerment for the grassroot.

According to him, the solar borehole water project would help to ameliorate the suffering of the community, adding that access to clean water is necessary for life and expressed optimism that the water would enhance the quality of the life of the people.

He therefore charged them to manage the borehole responsibly as successful management will make them to have other developmental projects in the community.

He said:” This project is giving back to the community. The people are happy because, they now have water and water is life. I think this is the only borehole in the community at the moment and it is worth 16 million Naira or so, it is solely sponsored by members of the organization by our little contributions and donations and we are building the future”.

He therefore charged them to take good care of the project in order to make it stand the test of time.

Responding, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Obi Innocent Maduabunachukwu II, expressed gratitude for the organization for the initiative, adding that, the solar system would eliminate dependence on generator, saying, it would enable the borehole operate consistently with minimum maintenance cost.

On his part, the Country’s President, NBM of Africa, UAE chapter, Prince David Mekoma said, the initiative is part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility, sustainability and to enhance the quality of life of the various communities adding that, the project has its significance as it is aimed at improving the living standards of the people.

According to him, the risk of contacting water borne disease in the community would be a thing of the past as they have clean source of water.

Some members of the community expressed gratitude to the organization for the project adding, by this, the organization has contributed to the social and economic life of the people.

They urged the community to protect the project to enable it stand the test of time. They pray God to bless them for providing this laudable project cited in the community.

The climax of the ceremony was the presentation of 200 exercise books and other writing materials for the pupils of Champions nursery and primary school.

The materials were meant to enhance the students academic works, especially in the government schools.