NANS leader declares support for Idris’ councillorship ambition

By Adesina Wahab

The National Public Relations Officer of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, has declared his unwavering support for Comrade Alimi Lekan Idris—former Chairman of NANS Lagos State Joint Campus Committee (JCC)—in his aspiration to serve as the Councillor representing Ward E1 (Odogunyan) in Ikorodu North LCDA, Lagos State.

“Comr. Idris is not just a product of the Nigerian student movement but a symbol of youth-driven leadership excellence. His tenure as Chairman of NANS Lagos was defined by a steadfast commitment to student welfare, community development, and progressive activism. He consistently demonstrated capacity, courage, and compassion—qualities that Odogunyan Ward stands to benefit from if entrusted with this mandate.

“NANS recognizes in Comr. Alimi a young leader whose ethos aligns with the core values of integrity, responsibility, and genuine service. His transition from student leadership to grassroots political engagement is both natural and necessary, as communities across Lagos increasingly seek tested and trusted voices with a record of people-centered governance.

“As he takes this bold step toward elective office, we use this medium not only to affirm our support but to call upon all relevant political stakeholders, party leaders, youth advocates, community elders, and the “powers that be” to rally behind this credible and competent youth. Politics remains a game of influence and alignment, and it is imperative that individuals like Comr. Alimi, who have earned the trust of the people and have paid their dues in service, are not only encouraged but fully supported.

“NANS urges the great people of Ward E1, Odogunyan, and key decision-makers within the political landscape to recognize and support this emerging leader whose vision is rooted in progress, equity, and inclusive development.

“We extend our best wishes to Comr. Alimi Lekan Idris and reiterate our belief that his emergence will mark a new dawn for purposeful grassroots leadership in Ikorodu North LCDA.”