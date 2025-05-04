Mother enrolls son in Nigerian school after US homeschooling, says experience will shape his life

A mother who previously lived in the United States has made headlines after relocating her young son to Nigeria to attend boarding school, a decision she says is rooted in her own life experiences.

In a video posted on TikTok by @themomtrotter, the mother explained that her son had been homeschooled in the U.S. and had traveled to more than 65 countries with her.

However, she felt it was time for him to experience life from a different perspective by attending boarding school in Nigeria.

“After homeschooling my son his whole life and travelling to over 65 countries together, saying he’s now in boarding school in Nigeria definitely catches people off guard,” she wrote.

“But here’s the thing, I went to boarding school at 9 & so did my mom. If you grew up in Cameroon like I did, then you know it’s normal. By Form 1 / Year 7 (middle school in the U.S.), my friends and I were heading off to boarding school. That experience shaped me, and I wanted my A to have that too.”

The boy, whose name was not disclosed, was seen in the TikTok video arriving at his new school in Nigeria with a fully packed bag.

Despite the drastic change, he reportedly adjusted quickly and has made several friends.

“He is very outgoing & adjusts to new places like it’s second nature, so boarding school hasn’t been a big change for him. He already has lots of friends, & it feels like he’s been there for years!” the mother added.

“I’m very shy, so I know I wouldn’t have adjusted like that. Lol. His only complaint that first week was how long he had to sit in class. Since we typically homeschool for about 3 hours a day, that was something he had to get used to.”

Vanguard News