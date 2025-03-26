People suffer here too – US-based Nigerian man speaks on living abroad

A Nigerian man, Dino Adedayo, who resides in the United States, has shared his perspective on some of the struggles that come with living in the country.

Contrary to the belief that the US is a paradise, he emphasised that residents also experience hardships.

One of the major challenges he highlighted is loneliness, stressing that it can take a toll on those who are unable to cope with it.

“Loneliness is real, and it hits hard,” he noted.

Dino also pointed out the country’s strict tax system, stating that a huge portion of one’s income goes to the state. “Taxes are no joke, and they’ll take a chunk,” he remarked.

Beyond financial burdens, he warned that those who migrate with a Nigerian mentality will struggle to adapt.

He also expressed his disappointment with winter in the US, saying that snow is far from the enjoyable experience many imagine. “Snow isn’t as fun as it seems. Trust me, you’ll hate the cold,” he stated.

Reflecting on the reality of life in America, he urged aspiring immigrants to prepare for the sacrifices involved.

“Everyone dreams of coming to America, but can you handle it? America isn’t heaven—people suffer here too. Culture shock is nothing like what you see in the movies, bro, it’s crazy. Your Nigeria madness cannot work here,” he warned.

Dino concluded with a sobering reminder: “The American Dream is not free—it takes hard work and sacrifice.”

