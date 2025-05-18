Meet Princess Opeyemi Bright, youngest mayor in the United Kingdom

Princess Opeyemi Bright has made history as the youngest mayor in the United Kingdom after officially taking office as the First Citizen of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

At just 29 years old, her appointment marks a milestone for the Nigerian diaspora and for youth representation in British politics.

Her inauguration, held on Friday, May 16, attracted widespread attention as a powerful symbol of diversity and the growing influence of Nigerians in public service around the world.

“This is nothing short of God’s grace,” Bright declared during her acceptance speech.

“I’m proud to serve my borough, and as a proud Nigerian, I will represent my heritage with humility and excellence. May this journey inspire others to lead, serve, and rise.”

Born in the UK to Nigerian parents, Princess Opeyemi Bright launched her political journey at the age of 22 when she was elected as a councillor. Over the past seven years, she has championed causes such as youth empowerment, social inclusion, and economic opportunity within her community.

She also continues a family legacy of leadership. Her mother, Dr. Councillor Afolasade Bright, served as Civic Mayor of Hackney from 2006 to 2007, while her father, Pastor Gbolahan Bright MBE, is a respected senior minister in the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Princess Bright’s rise is part of a growing wave of Nigerians shaping global politics, alongside trailblazers like UK Secretary of State Kemi Badenoch, Labour MP Chi Onwurah, Canadian Minister Uzoma Asagwara, and U.S. Congresswoman Esther Agbaje.

