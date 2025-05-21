Manager, 4 others arraigned over allegedly hacking Premium Trust Bank server

A Federal High Court in Lagos, yesterday, ordered the remand of five individuals, including a bank manager and a nursing mother, for allegedly hacking into the server of Premium Trust Bank.

The defendants are Matthew Damilola, the bank’s E-Payment Service Manager, Kehinde Odeyemi (a mother of a four-month-old baby), Samson Dakup, Bolaji Yinka and Sunday Okunnola.

The defendants were brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, before Justice Alexander Owoeye on a six-count charge of conspiracy, cybercrime, and unlawful access to the bank’s database.

Prosecuting counsel informed the court that the offences were committed between April and May 2025, allegedly in collaboration with three others, Humble, Isa Ismaila, and Victor Ilemona (a.k.a. Oracle), who are currently at large.

According to the EFCC, Damilola unlawfully disclosed sensitive credentials, including the bank’s server IP and domain details, which enabled unauthorized access to Premium Trust Bank’s database. The data breach allegedly resulted in financial gains of $10,000.

The prosecution further alleged that the co-defendants attempted to intercept the bank’s network and procured a Hewlett-Packard ProBook 440 G9 laptop (Serial No. SN#5CD2473N6G) configured to bypass the bank’s security systems.

It further stated that the alleged actions contravene Sections 12(1)(b), 27, 28(1)(b)(c), and 28(3) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024), and are punishable under Section 28(2) of the same law.

All five defendants pleaded not guilty.

Following their plea, the prosecution requested a trial date and sought an order to remand the defendants in custody.

The court declined oral bail applications made by the defense, and directed that formal bail applications be filed instead.

The matter was adjourned to June 30, 2025, for trial. Meanwhile, the defendants were remanded in prison custody.

The judge added that the defense may apply for an earlier trial date upon filing their bail applications.