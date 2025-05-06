Make our laws work to promote good governance, Peter Obi tells FG

….as foundation launches book in honour of late Gov. Ezeife on constitutional law, politics, governance

By Omeiza Ajayi & Favour Ulebor – Abuja

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said that one of Nigeria’s major setbacks is the failure to enforce laws that were enacted for good governance and development.

He made this known at the public presentation of a new book titled Constitutional Law, Politics and Good Governance: An Interdisciplinary Text in Honour of H.E Dr. Chukwuemeka P. Ezeife, organised by the Ezeife Leadership Foundation on Monday in Abuja.

Obi was represented by political party strategist and former IPAC Chairman, Peter Ameh said, Nigeria must move beyond merely enacting laws to ensuring they work for the people and drive real change across sectors.

“Nigeria is a very important country in the community of nations, and one of the things we’ve not gotten right is how to make sure that our laws, laws that have been enacted for the good governance and development of this country, work in the actual sense in trying to put this country in a foundation that will make life better for our people.

“That will talk about security, that will talk about productivity, and talk about an environment that is conducive enough for investment to thrive.”

Referencing the book, Obi noted it was a critical tool for educating leaders and guiding policy.

He said, “So if you have this kind of compendium of information put in one book, and then the kind of information that is there to talk about the constitutional governance and law, it is very critical that we give it to people to examine, to a lot of people to read, so that we can use the information that has been provided by a very credible individual

“This book is a well-researched book, and it’s good that the importance of this book is not thrown away. It should be used to do a research, and then look at the best way to make laws for the good governance and prosperity of our people.”

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and law professor, Yemi Akinseye George, who was represented by Professor of Law & Legal Consultant, Baze University, Bukola Akinola, described the book as timely and necessary for anyone concerned with Nigeria’s future.

He said, “I make bold to say that this book is historical, analytical, sociological, and inspiringly ecumenical for the leaders of yesterday, today, and the future.”

Ebubedike Ezeife, son of the late Dr. Ezeife, said the book is a foundation for preserving his father’s legacy.

He said, “This book launch is just the first. We have a foundation called the Ezeife Leadership Foundation, and it represents good governance, fairness, equality. We intend to make sure that this book is, first of all, in universities, colleges of education. It has to be in places where people can actually use it for study when it comes to law and government and politics.”

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Torrey Umah, said the book reflects the values and legacy of the late Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

In his words, Emir of Bida, Yahaya Abubakar, said “Honestly, I’m short of words, but I thank Almighty God for giving us life and time to come and actually thank our dear friends.”

The 1,385-page book is divided into two parts, constitutional law and politics of good governance; and consists of 41 chapters contributed by renowned scholars.

The text explores subjects such as constitutionalism, federalism, the rule of law, democratic institutions, human rights, insecurity, corruption, electoral jurisprudence, and gender mainstreaming.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, who passed away in 2023, was the first civilian governor of Anambra State. A trained economist and respected nationalist, he governed from January 1992 to November 1993 during the Third Republic.

He was widely known for initiating the “Think Home” policy, which encouraged local investment and led to federal takeovers of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Federal Polytechnic, Oko.