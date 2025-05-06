Legal US migration opportunity opens for skilled Nigerian professionals

A new migration workshop set to hold in Lagos and Abuja is offering Nigerian professionals a legal pathway to US permanent residency through the Employment-Based (EB) Green Card program.

The workshop, organised by Michelle Jay Consulting (MJC), is scheduled for May 20, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja and June 4, 2025, at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja. It aims to raise awareness about the EB1 and EB2 visa categories.

The firm’s pioneering workshop aimed to equip Nigerian professionals with the tools and knowledge to migrate legally to the United States.

The event seeks to unveil a lesser-known legal migration route that has been widely explored in India and China but remains largely untapped in Africa.

The EB visa route targets professionals with at least a bachelor’s degree and five years of experience or a master’s degree in a specialised field. It places strong emphasis on work history, skills, and professional impact.

The workshop will provide attendees with expert insights on eligibility, document preparation, and application processes.

Unlike lottery-based visa programs, the EB Green Card does not require a job offer or employer sponsorship.

The visa is a direct path to US permanent residency and is processed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). It has an application fee of $1,050 and an estimated processing time of 3 to 18 months.

According to an MJC event coordinator, “This is an opportunity to take control of your professional future. The US is actively welcoming skilled professionals who can make long-term contributions, and this workshop is designed to position Nigerians for that opportunity.”

MJC boasts an impressive 98% success rate in EB visa processing, a testament to its strict eligibility screening and in-depth guidance.

MJC’s lead visa advisor, Precious Nowamagbe, highlighted the firm’s end-to-end service model and commitment to client success.

She noted that visa consultants will be on-site to assess participants and answer questions.

Some of the presenters, including U.S.-based immigration lawyers and consultants, will join the sessions live to deliver real-time guidance.

The event will also cover key USCIS policies, such as the 7% country cap, which often leads to underutilisation of Nigeria’s quota. Unused slots are typically reallocated to countries with higher awareness and participation.

Nigeria is often underrepresented, so unused slots are redirected to more informed countries like India and China. This workshop aims to change that dynamic.

Attendees will review real application cases, timelines, and success stories. Importantly, the workshop is open to everyone, whether or not they choose to use MJC’s services, and resources will be provided for independent filing.

As the US tightens its stance on illegal migration while prioritising skilled, legal entrants, MJC’s initiative offers Nigerian professionals a timely and practical pathway to permanent residency in the world’s largest economy.

Since its establishment in 2010, MJC has built a solid reputation with operational offices in Lagos and Abuja and a track record of helping thousands of Nigerians successfully migrate to destinations like the US, U.K., Ireland, and Canada.

Reservations are mandatory. For more information, visit www.mjcservice.com or search for the event on Eventbrite.

