Nigerians affected as UK scraps over 100 jobs from skilled workers’ visa

The UK Home Office has officially removed over 100 mid-skilled occupations from its Skilled Worker visa eligibility list, marking a major overhaul in its immigration policy: a move that could significantly affect Nigerian migrants in the UK and those planning to relocate.’

This reform is part of what Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has described as a “complete reset of the immigration system.”

She said, “We are delivering a complete reset of our immigration system to restore proper control and order, after the previous government allowed net migration to quadruple in four years. These new rules mean stronger controls to bring migration down… and to ensure we focus on investing in skills and training here in the UK.”

The removed occupations, most of which were previously eligible at RQF levels 3–5, include roles in hospitality, construction, and various trades where many Nigerians and other migrants were previously employed.

In addition to raising the skills threshold to RQF Level 6+, the UK government has: closed the social care worker visa route to new overseas applicants, citing systemic abuse and exploitation. Introduced a Temporary Shortage List (TSL) and revised Immigration Salary List (ISL) to allow short-term access for only critical roles — many with no dependants allowed and strict expiration dates. Commissioned a full review by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to evaluate the TSL and determine if some roles could be reconsidered.

These sweeping changes mean that many Nigerians in the UK on Skilled Worker visas may no longer be eligible for renewal unless they find new sponsorship under roles that meet the new criteria.

Those seeking to switch roles or employers must ensure the job is on the updated lists — and meets new salary and skill thresholds.

What Nigerians in the UK Should Do

Check job codes: Use the CASCOT occupation tool to confirm eligibility.

Use the CASCOT occupation tool to confirm eligibility. Review visa timelines: If your Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) was issued before 4 April 2024, you may still qualify for lower salary thresholds.

If your Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) was issued before 4 April 2024, you may still qualify for lower salary thresholds. Seek legal or immigration advice: Those unsure of their next steps or facing loss of visa status should consult regulated immigration professionals urgently.

Those unsure of their next steps or facing loss of visa status should consult regulated immigration professionals urgently. Reconsider options: For those whose roles are removed, explore switching to a higher-skilled route, study pathway, or entrepreneurial visa where applicable.

Vanguard News