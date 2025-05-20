Lamido’s call to “close June 12”

Sule Lamido.

The call by an elder statesman, Alhaji Sule Lamido, for the proper and full closure of the “June 12” phenomenon in Nigeria’s history deserves immediate, positive response.

The former Member of the House of Representatives, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Governor of Jigawa State, also urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently take steps to pay the family of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Alhaji Moshood Abiola, the N45 billion reportedly owed him. He made this call during the recent launch of his autobiography: Being True to Myself, in Abuja.

Lamido asked the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, who attended the event on Tinubu’s behalf to tell his principal of the need to do this. “Please, tell him to repay the Abiola family the N45bn. When this money is paid, the chapter of June 12 will be closed”.

The logic of this message cannot be faulted. Contrary to Lamido’s assertion that Abiola was doubly punished, in truth, Abiola was subjected to multiple personal losses just because he contested and won a presidential election in Nigeria. His election was annulled. While he was in detention from which he never came out alive, his wife, Kudirat, was assassinated. He was poisoned to death. It is the height of wickedness if it is true that the FG still owes him N45bn, 32 years after his arrest.

Due to the unrelenting activities of pressure groups, particularly the National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, whose original members have almost died off, the Nigerian State has gradually owned up to, and posthumously addressed, some of the wrongs done Abiola.

The late Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, NEC, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, in August 2008, formally announced at a public event in Abuja that Abiola won the election. Even the military president who annulled the election, Babangida owned up to Abiola’s victory in his autobiography: A Journey in Service.

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari renamed June 12 “Democracy Day” in 2018, and the highest National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, GCFR, usually conferred on presidents awarded Abiola posthumously. Since Abiola cannot be brought back from the grave to serve as Nigeria’s president, the least that must be done is to settle whatever verified financial indebtedness that the FG still owes him.

Abiola was one of the wealthiest Nigerians during his lifetime. He was reputed as the most generous. It was his generosity and kindness that helped build the political bridges that eventually paid off in his victory at the freest and fairest presidential election in Nigeria’s history.

We commend Sule Lamido for remembering Abiola during his own finest hour. Abiola’s death opened new doors of political opportunity of which President Tinubu is a beneficiary.

Settling this debt is the right thing to do. Do it now!