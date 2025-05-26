Lagos to launch building code, urban devt policy; begins CAP programme June 1

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government is set to launch a new Building Code and Urban Development Policy to address the rising incidents of building collapse in the state.

The announcement was made by Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development, during a Ministerial Press Briefing held Monday at Alausa, Ikeja, in commemoration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

“As part of our goal to make Lagos sustainable, resilient, and attractive through community regeneration and inclusive physical planning, the state government, in collaboration with the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC), is preparing to launch the Lagos Building Code while finalizing the Urban Development Policy,” Babatunde said.

Dr. Babatunde also highlighted the upcoming launch of the Certified Accreditors Programme (CAP), scheduled to commence on June 1, 2025. The initiative aims to involve private-sector professionals in strengthening building control across Lagos State to improve compliance and reduce building failures.

“Under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, CAP has certified over 140 consultants as State Accreditors. These professionals will screen building plans, conduct stage inspections, and monitor illegal and non-conforming structures,” he explained.

“The programme leverages the expertise of built-environment professionals to address challenges posed by rapid urbanization, population growth, uncontrolled construction, and widespread non-compliance with building regulations,” Babatunde added.

The Special Adviser noted significant accomplishments by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), including:

Issuance of 1,136 authorizations to commence construction

Conducting 2,232 stage inspections on ongoing building projects

Issuance of 215 Certificates of Completion and Fitness for Habitation

Verification of Building Insurance Policy for 159 buildings

Detection of 8,663 regulatory infractions by building owners and developers

Enforcement actions including 3,610 stop-work orders and seal-up notices

These efforts underscore Lagos State’s commitment to enhancing safety, regulatory compliance, and sustainable urban development.