Lagos LG polls: Tension as ‘Baba Sope’ politics returns in APC

•Obasa’s son stirs controversy in Agege, presidential aide in Yaba

…as odds favor ‘Able Abel’

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Nnamdi Ojiego

As the tenure of the current local government administration winds down, tension is building across Lagos State political landscape.

The race to occupy chairmanship and councillorship positions in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) has thrown political parties, aspirants, and their sponsors into frenzy.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) recently issued the official Notice of Election, setting July 12, 2025, as the date for the polls, with a possible re-run slated for July 19.

Meanwhile, campaigns had officially commenced on April 18 and would run through July 9.

The LASIEC announcement has ignited a flurry of campaign activity, particularly in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where aspirants’ posters now blanket the metropolis.

The APC primaries to pick its candidate hold on Saturday.

However, beyond the campaign buzz lies growing controversy, especially over alleged candidate impositions and unclear electoral guidelines.

The controversy, it was gathered, stemmed as a result of the need to plant loyal and influential candidates in place ahead of the 2027 general elections to avoid the shocking experience of the 2023 presidential poll where Labour Party’s candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, defeated then-APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu, in the state.

“In other to maintain the current lead as a ruling party, there is the need to have the right candidates in place to make it easier not only for the presidential and gubernatorial polls but for other elective positions,” a party chieftain told Sunday Vanguard.

‘Baba Sope’ Politics

Some party faithful are worried over the return of what they described as ‘Baba Sope’ politics.

Baba Sope is imposition of candidates in local parlance.

Accusations of political godfatherism and imposition within the APC reached a head following the endorsement of Abdul-Ganiyu Obasa, son of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, for chairmanship of Agege LGA.

The endorsement triggered protests, particularly in Ojokoro LCDA, where angry party members and youths disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting over what they described as an attempt to impose an outsider.

Placards with messages like, ‘Obasa should not impose a chairman on us from Agege’, and, ‘You can’t bring a stranger to lead us’, reflected the deep resentment among the party supporters.

“We reject any attempt to sideline loyal party members who have served this council,” said Mr. Olusegun Akinoso-Olawaye, one of the protest leaders. “Let everyone test their strength at the primaries.”

Similarly, Mrs. Bola Ojetayo, another protester, decried what she termed the commercialization of leadership: “A stranger should not come to our home and be allowed to lead us”.

Despite the uproar, Mr. Oluwagbenga Abiola, the sitting Vice Chairman of Agege LG, stepped down and endorsed the younger Obasa, citing party loyalty and political mentorship under the Speaker.

Stepping down

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has reportedly nullified the endorsement of Obasa’s son by APC chieftains in Agege, ordering the Speaker to pull out his son, Abdul-Ganiyu, from the race for Chairman of Agege Local Government.

It was gathered that the measure is to pave way for another appointment penciled down by the president as announced by party leaders upon returning from a meeting with him in Abuja.

Tinubu had stressed the need for emergence of popular candidates via fair and open contests within the APC for the polls.

Sources close to the development in the Presidency confirmed that Tinubu instructed that all APC aspirants for the polls be given equal opportunity.

In response, Obasa allegedly urged those who had previously stepped down for his son to resume campaign and collect nomination forms ahead of the APC primaries set for July 12, 2025.

Abdul-Ganiyu had been absent from the APC on-going screening exercise in Ikeja.

Also, checks by Sunday Vanguard revealed that at least 650 nomination forms for the 57 slots had been purchased for chairmanship positions, while about a million had been purchased for councilor positions out of 114 available slots across the 57 councils.

Transparent Primaries

In Ikeja LGA, another aspirant, Abisola Omisore, called for a free and fair APC primary while receiving his nomination form from the Ikeja Progressive Youths. His call was echoed by Tayo Aderinola, who withdrew his candidacy in support of Omisore, citing wide consultations and the need for unity.

Amid growing internal dissent, the APC inaugurated an electoral committee led by former National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, to oversee party primaries and pre-election processes. In view of that, the Lagos APC spokesman, Oluseye Oladejo, called on aggrieved members to seek peaceful resolution mechanisms within the party structure.

YABA LCDA: Presidential aide allegedly dropping Tinubu’s name to impose aged uncle…as odds favour Able Abel

The scenario in Agege is reportedly playing out at Yaba LCDA, where a presidential aide is said to be backing a chairmanship aspirant for the APC nomination.

The aide, who allegedly previously worked as a housemaid at Tinubu’s Bourdilon residence in Lagos, is allegedly dropping the president’s name in the campaign for his aged uncle for the party’s chairmanship ticket.

Sunday Vanguard reliably gathered that the aide has been meeting with stakeholders and party leaders in secret, asserting that the President has given him the mandate to nominate the APC candidate for Yaba LCDA.

This development has raised questions about the party’s commitment to democratic principles and the potential for undue influence in the nomination process.

An APC chieftain, while decrying the development, said ‘Baba Sope’ has been part of the party from the onset.

The source revealed that the party’s aspirants are heavily reliant on endorsements from influential figures within the party.

According to him, over 98% of APC aspirants are seeking endorsements from powerful individuals.

But the odds to pick the APC ticket for the chairmanship election in the LCDA appear to favour Hon. Abel Enikanologbon, popularly known as Able Abel.

Three factors, according to sources in the area, make him the candidate to beat for the ticket.

One is his popularity as his candidature is said to be acceptable to the broad spectrum of the people of the LCDA including youths, the elders, men and women.

Two is that his ward has the lowest number of elected or appointed pubic officials in the area, thus making it politically expedient to compensate the ward by supporting him to get the ticket.

Whereas a ward in the LCDA has senator, House of Reps member, a commissioner and board chairman at the federal level, the only appointment his Ward B has is Supervisor at Yaba LCDA.

Three, Able Abel is well qualified for the LCDA chairmanship in terms of education and being a loyal party man.

The aspirant himself was upbeat about his chances when he spoke about his manifesto, promising a transformative agenda anchored on good governance, digital innovation, and inclusive development for Yaba LCDA.

The APC hopeful laid out an ambitious vision for the LCDA, touching on key sectors such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, infrastructure, and civic engagement.

“Our people deserve a government that works for them — one that listens, plans, and delivers. That is what I stand for,” he declared.

Able Abel outlined plans to overhaul primary school infrastructure, introduce ICT centers in public schools, and provide free meals to at least 50,000 pupils and also pledged annual scholarships and school supplies for 3,000 students.

“If we empower our children today, we secure our future,” he said, stressing the importance of digital skills and equitable access to learning.

On healthcare, the aspirant promised a people-first approach, focusing on access, quality, and affordability. His proposals include recruiting more healthcare workers, upgrading health facilities, ensuring a regular drug supply, and launching a Community-Based Health Insurance (CBHI) scheme.

“No resident of Yaba should have to choose between health and survival,” Enikanologbon assured.

Addressing the economic challenges faced by small business owners, particularly market women and artisans, Able Abel proposed the establishment of Trade Centers and Business Cooperatives, provision of shared workspaces and storage facilities, and the introduction of low-interest microloan schemes.

“Economic empowerment is not a slogan; it is a necessity,” he stated.

On infrastructure, the aspirant promised a complete overhaul of the area’s aging roads, drainage systems, and waste management infrastructure. “We must build a Yaba that works — where roads are motorable, drains are clean, and the environment is safe and livable.”

He also unveiled plans to boost cultural tourism, proposing an annual Yaba Cultural Heritage Day to celebrate the LCDA’s rich traditions, music, and arts.

“Our culture is our identity. Let’s use it to unite us and create economic opportunities,” he said.

Security and governance featured prominently in the manifesto.

Able Abel announced plans to set up a Local Security Advisory Board and encourage community policing through regular town hall meetings and neighborhood watch collaborations.

“Security is a shared responsibility. We will bridge the gap between citizens and law enforcement,” he promised.

On civic engagement, the aspirant proposed the launch of a digital open data portal to promote transparency in governance. “People must know what’s being spent, where, and why. That’s how you build trust and accountability,” he explained, adding that residents would have direct input into policy through regular engagement forums.

To back his proposals, Able Abel detailed a roadmap for implementation, including a Policy Implementation Task Force and partnerships with private sector actors. He assured that his administration would be driven by measurable targets, quarterly reports, and responsible budgeting.

The APC aspirant said his manifesto was not just a campaign document, but a contract with the people of Yaba.

“This is our shared vision. Together, we will make Yaba LCDA a model of progress, innovation, and people-focused leadership,” he concluded.

LASIEC under Fire

LASIEC, on its part, is facing mounting criticism for what opposition parties described as inadequate consultation and a lack of transparency.

At the heart of the backlash is the commission’s inclusion of the 37 LCDAs in the elections despite their controversial legal status and its unilateral release of electoral guidelines without input from the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

IPAC Lagos Chairperson, Mrs. Temilola Akinade, described the LASIEC approach as “neglectful,” citing unresolved legal questions surrounding LG autonomy and the Supreme Court’s interpretation.

Mr. Ayinde Olawale of the ACC and Mr. Dele Oladeji of the AP warned that their parties may boycott the elections if the LCDAs are recognized without constitutional backing. “We cannot participate in an election that disregards the rule of law,” Oladeji said.

Assembly Summons LASIEC Boss

In response to these concerns, the Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned LASIEC Chairperson, Justice Mobolanle Okikiola-Ighile (retd), to clarify the commission’s preparations and electoral framework. Lawmakers stressed the importance of transparency, particularly around election security and guideline implementation.

“The people are asking questions. We need LASIEC to address these issues directly,” said Rotimi Ajomale, Chairman of the House Committee on LASIEC and Public Petitions.

Other members, including Kehinde Joseph and Bonu Solomon, echoed calls for LASIEC to restore public confidence through stakeholder engagement and legal clarity.

