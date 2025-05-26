Lagos issues traffic advisory for ECOWAS summit

The Lagos State Government has issued a travel advisory for motorists ahead of the ECOWAS Summit, scheduled from May 27 to 29.

Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, made this known in a statement on Monday.

She said traffic diversions are to ensure smooth flow and boost security around NIIA House and Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island.

Motorists heading to Lagos Island or the Mainland from Eko Hotel Roundabout should use Adetokunbo Ademola Road to connect to Civic Centre, then Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

She stated that they should continue straight to Bonny Camp Roundabout and turn right to proceed toward Lagos Island or the mainland.

Alternatively, drivers may access Lagos Island/Mainland via the Falomo Ramp near the Law School to complete their journeys.

She said those exiting Ajose Adeogun or Adetokunbo Ademola via Eko Hotel Roundabout should pass through Sanusi Fafunwa Street.

They should drive straight, link Akin Adesola Road, then turn left at the junction to access Ahmadu Bello Way or Adeola Odeku.

Ogunlola added that a right turn at the same junction leads to Falomo Bridge or the Law School route.

Motorists leaving Lagos Continental Hotel toward Bonny Camp should use Kofo Abayomi Road and connect to Kilimanjaro Junction on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

From Kilimanjaro Junction, they can turn left to Bonny Camp or right toward Lekki via Ozumba Mbadiwe Road.

Motorists approaching Kofo Abayomi from Bonny Camp should use Ozumba Mbadiwe and turn right at Kilimanjaro Junction for Lagos Continental Hotel.

For those coming from Independence or McEwen Bridge to Eko Hotel, turn left at the IMB Building on Ahmadu Bello Way by Atlantic City.

From there, connect to Akin Adesola Road and proceed via inner streets to reach the Eko Hotel area.

Ogunlola added that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority officers would be on the ground to guide traffic and reduce inconvenience. (NAN)