Lagos issues traffic advisory ahead APC primaries

Lagos State Government has issued a traffic advisory to aid free movement during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 10.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Osiyemi, motorists will not be able to access ACME Road from Adeniyi Jones, Lateef Jakande and ACME Crescent end.

“The entire stretch of ACME Road will be closed off to vehicular movement during the primaries.

“Consequently, motorists are to use the following alternative routes: those coming from Adeniyi Jones are to link Aromire to access Allen Junction and continue their journeys.

“Similarly, motorists coming from Allen are advised to use Aromire to link Ladipo Oluwole and access Guinness to reach their intended destinations.

“Motorists coming from Akilo Road will also be able to connect Wemco Road, link Lateef Jakande, or continue onto Omole to complete their journeys,” he said.

He advised members of the public to plan their movement ahead of Saturday.

“If you do not have any urgent or necessary business around the ACME Road axis, please consider avoiding the area to ease movement and reduce congestion.

“Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to manage vehicular movement along the affected corridors,” he said. (NAN)