Kwara’s Digital Leap: Over 5,500 students trained as state expands Nigeria’s largest school coding programme

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Well over 5,500 Students across the three Senatorial districts have been trained in Coding and Digital Literacy by Kwara State Government, under the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says Hon. Kayode Ishola, Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Innovations.

Kayode who said in the statement made available to journalists on Sunday noted that the program will continue tomorrow, Monday stated that ,”with the third term of the academic session now commencing, the program will run seamlessly beginning from Monday, May 5, 2025, delivering quality digital training that empowers students with future-ready skills.”

The statement added that the current administration, “is blazing the trail in digital education with the continuation of its groundbreaking Kwara Coding and Digital Literacy Program, which has emerged as the largest of its kind by any state government in Nigeria.”

“First introduced in 2024 with a pilot involving 684 students across six schools, the program has since expanded significantly, now targeting 7,500 students across 50 public secondary schools in the state.

” This strategic initiative is part of the AbdulRazaq-led administration’s broader agenda to position Kwara as a regional hub for innovation, technology, and digital opportunity, in alignment with his role as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).”

It added that”with strong emphasis on public schools, the program exposes students to digital literacy, coding, computational and innovation thinking, and foundational applications of artificial intelligence, all using existing school computer labs and infrastructure.”

It further stated that,”as of April 25, 2025, an impressive 5,503 students—73.4% of the target—have already been onboarded, broken down as follows:

Kwara North: 1,222 students (22.20%)

Kwara South: 2,186 students (39.70%)

Kwara Central: 2,095 students (38.10%)

2564 Male and 2939 Female students have been onboarded, representing 46.6% Males and 53.4% Females.”

The statement also said that,”this impressive uptake underscores the increasing appeal and relevance of digital education among Kwara’s youth and reflects the administration’s success in making public schools not just competitive but desirable, especially in a field traditionally dominated by high-cost private institutions.”

“The just-concluded Holiday Edition (2nd Term) of the program ran from Monday, April 7 to Friday, April 25, 2025, delivering another round of high-impact, hands-on training to hundreds of students across the state. The state government has assured prompt disbursement of remuneration to participating schools and will also be issuing Certificates of Participation and Commendation to acknowledge their contributions.

“The initiative has received glowing commendations from national and international stakeholders, including Women in Tech (WTech) and KidsTech Africa, and enjoys active partnership with relevant ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology.” the statement said.

It added that,”the Kwara Coding and Digital Literacy Program is not just about teaching young people how to use technology—it’s about preparing a future workforce that can lead innovation across Africa,”

“It also reflects Governor AbdulRazaq’s bold commitment to digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.”

“This initiative runs in parallel with the Ilorin Innovation Hub, another landmark project recently commissioned by the Kwara State Government to support startups, digital creators, and tech entrepreneurs.

“The Hub has received widespread praise for its architectural brilliance and potential to catalyze a thriving digital ecosystem.”