Kwara victims remain in captivity after N14m ransom, as kidnappers want additional N10m

Families and friends of the seven persons abducted in Kwara State are in shock after the N14 million ransom demanded was delivered on Tuesday, yet the kidnapped victims were not released as promised.

Vanguard reliably gathered from one of the relations of the victims, who craved anonymity, that after collecting the ransom the kidnappers demanded for another N10 million.

Aside the N14 million ransom, the source said that they collected a bag of rice, 12 chickens and recharge cards.

Recall that the victims were abducted on Friday, April 25, at about 5:45p.m, at Eleyin village, via Isanlu-Isin in Kwara South senatorial district, while travelling from Abuja to Offa.

Two children, who were in the vehicle, were left behind, and later rescued by the Police.

Seven others were abducted and their whereabouts remained unknown.

The seven kidnap victims were abducted along with the driver, while enroute Offa from Abuja in a Sienna bus registered FFA 50XD, owned by a transport company based in Offa, Kwara State.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, in Ilorin on Wednesday for comment proved abortive.

