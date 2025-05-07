Defections: One Party State ‘ll suffocate Nigerians, lead to anarchy – Jonathan warns

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has warned that any attempt or manipulation to go through the back door to impose a one-party system into the nation’s political space will surely suffocate the country and possibly lead to confusion and anarchy.

Giving his tribute yesterday in Abuja during the Memorial Lecture and Day of Tribute for the late former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, the former President who noted that a one party state may not be an evil thing because Julius Nyerere of Tanzania used it unite his country because of many tribes, but was procedural and not through manipulation.

According to Jonathan, if one party state has become desirable for the country, the process must be thorough, it must be systemic, not by accident political manipulations

The fear of the former President is coming against the backdrop of the gale of defections sweeping through the ranks and strongholds of the country’s opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Labour Party, LP and the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Jonathan who described late South South Leader as his father, said that there was no need to look for any replacement for Clark because that will not be achievable because he was a unique personality, with very sharp memory that no one can beat, just as he said that he was courageous, ready to tackle anybody, anytime.