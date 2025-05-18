Kidnappers kill abducted Ondo APC chairman after collecting ₦5m ransom

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The abducted Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Nelson Adepoyigi, has been killed by his captors after collecting a ₦5 million ransom.

Reports indicate that Adepoyigi was shot dead after the kidnappers were unable to secure the ₦30 million ransom they initially demanded. The ransom bearers, who delivered the ₦5 million, were also seized by the kidnappers but were later released unharmed.

The late chairman was abducted last Monday while parking his vehicle at his residence in Ifon town.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ose Local Government Area, Kolapo Ojo, lamented the deteriorating security situation in the area.

“This pattern of brazen abductions, even at the very gates of people’s homes, confirms that insecurity has taken a dangerous and intolerable dimension.

We urge our people to remain vigilant, promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security post, and stand united as we work together to overcome this threat,” Ojo said.

He further expressed gratitude for the safe return of the two ransom bearers, but noted that the brutal killing of Nelson Adepoyigi is deeply saddening and utterly painful.

“The entire leadership and people of Ose Local Government mourn this tragic loss. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and political associates of the deceased,” Ojo added.

“His dedication to the progress of our party and the grassroots community will be forever remembered and honored.”

Ojo also highlighted the escalating insecurity in the region, revealing that just days before the incident, another resident narrowly escaped being kidnapped while parking his motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the State Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, stated that the police could not yet confirm the killing. He added that special officers have been deployed to Ifon to investigate the reports circulating on social media.