After N20m, rice, oil ransom, terrorists hold on to abducted Kwara church worshippers

By Demola Akinyemi, ILORIN

Residents of Omugo community in Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state have reasons to continue to be worried as terrorists refused to let go, Eight worshippers of ECWA church abducted since 53 days ago.

Vanguard reliably gathered that despite the payment of N20 million as ransom to the terrorists with a bag of rice and a yellow keg of groundnut oil the terrorists have refused grant the victims freedom.

Recall that wife of the pastor of ECWA church and aged men and women numbering eight were abducted during a Sunday church service on March 22,2026 at about 930am.

The terrorists were reportedly shooting sporadically into the air on the fateful day, while they marched to the church and abducted the aged who couldn’t run to escape, including the Pastor’s wife who was strapping a member’s baby on her back.

The terrorists reportedly caught up with her while struggling to run, removed the baby from her back,put her on the floor and took her away with seven others.

National President of Omugo Development Union (ODU)Prince Thompson Oladimeji confirmed the development in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday.

“Yes,our people are still with the terrorists 53 since days ago w they were kidnapped at ECWA church during Sunday service.

” We are praying to almighty God that they come back to us alive,we are also urging the state government and the police to place make this happen.That is all I can say.”said Prince Oladimeji.

Commissioner of police in the state Ojo Adekimi couldn’t return several calls to his phone lines at press time when Vanguard called.

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